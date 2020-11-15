I read with great interest the column written by Sally Boswell in the Tuesday, Nov. 10 edition of The Paris News. She insults and demeans President Donald Trump, calling him a “con man”, a “joke,” and a “cheat.” She gives not one shred of evidence for her insults, assuming, I suppose that everyone must be aware of whatever evidence her assumptions are founded upon.
I also suppose that she gives no credence to the recently surfaced evidence — real evidence — from Hunter Biden’s laptop that demonstrate his father’s complicity in leveraging the power and influence of his office to create obscene profit from foreign business interests for the Biden family.
The most interesting part of her column, though, was where she told Trump supporters what she thinks of them, calling them “supposedly smart people,” and asserting that those who listen to the president and agree with him are “unreasoning.”
I am a Trump supporter, and, I believe that the overwhelming majority of Lamar County residents are as well. The 78% of residents who voted for Mr. Trump show pretty strong evidence of the president’s popularity among potential subscribers to The Paris News. Perhaps we deserve better than the insults flung at us by Ms. Boswell.
David Phillips
Reno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.