Does anyone out there like action hero stories? You know, Justice League, Batman, Captain America? Well, I know where some real action heroes are! Admittedly it takes some reassessment as to what a hero is, but heroes they are.
I go to physical therapy twice a week to try and keep my very fused back functioning. In many ways it’s a losing battle, and I know this. After four surgeries with a total of 18 hours of surgery, aging is not my friend. But without it I know how quickly it worsens. So, I go and go. Since Thomas has had a shoulder replacement, he’s going to PT too right now.
We go to Xzact Physical therapy and I can honestly say they have the very best in compassionate, knowledgeable care. They work hard to help each person according to their individual needs.
Today, as I was on the table having my electrical stimulation done at the end of my session, I took a good look around. And realize I’m surrounded by two types of exceptional people.
First there are the physical therapists and PT assistants. Young and strong, healthy and full of life, they have chosen to make it their life mission to help the injured or aged patients recuperate. They are patient and knowledgeable. I know that some days it must be difficult to put people through the same exercises, to go from one patient to another answering the same questions, explaining the same things and even having to mildly argue, cajole or convince someone that yes, it hurts but in the long run it’s worth it. I have never once heard one of them be sharp or impatient. It has to be totally incomprehensible to these therapists what is going on with the people they work with. At their age they can’t really understand hurting all over or the pain of arthritis.
Then there is the most unlikely group of heroes, the patients. As I looked around I saw knee, hip and shoulder patients diligently struggling through pain and weakness to recover. I saw injured people straining to bring their broken bodies back to health. And I saw the bravest, most fiercely determined group of all. Those who have had strokes, who are incredibly twisted with arthritis, who have fallen or who have been bedfast from illness or accident. They are old, withered, overweight and underweight. Male and female, they have one single goal. To remain functional!
They walk painful, slow rounds around the building, guarded with gait belts and therapists. They are strapped into machines that keep them from falling, they are assisted onto stationary bikes and steppers. With determination that shames many an athlete, they do their best. They arrive on walkers, on scooters, in wheelchairs.
Their best is sometimes pitiful. Squeezing a rubber ball or stepping over small cones must look insignificant to observers. Yet when a stroke victim manages to stand and take a few steps independently there is an honest sense of joy among everyone who witnesses it!
We (for I am part of this aging group of fighters) lie on tables with weights on our ankles, doing leg lifts. We stand and step up and down, painfully, but ignoring that pain. We celebrate graduating from one color stretchy band to another, stronger, band.
People for whom raising an arm upward is a major ordeal are using pulleys and bands. Sophisticated machines help redevelop balance and strength. Water walking does wonders for low impact workouts.
Everywhere my eye traveled there were courageous people struggling to improve, to get back or keep their life and independence!
They aren’t perfect physical specimens. Indeed, they are often the most fragile of humans. But they fight, they refuse to admit defeat, they work so hard.
So, I salute physical therapists and physical therapy patients. It might not be the most exciting tale of action super heroes around. But there is a lot of heroism to be found. And people, it is real. Very, very real.
