There is a stigma surrounding mental health that keeps us from talking about it as frequently as we might discuss physical health. That may stem from how society has treated those with poor mental health in the past, oftentimes relegating such patients to asylums where they were out of sight, out of mind. Most, if not nearly all, American long-term psychiatric hospitals were closed in the 1990s and 2000s, leaving many who suffer a mental illness to suffer it alone.
There should be little doubt that America is in the throes of a mental health crisis. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults — 51.5 million in 2019 — lived with a mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. And because America so poorly insures it citizens for health care coverage, too many go without medical attention.
That can lead to exactly what happened Monday in Dallas. A man who reportedly was suffering a poor mental health episode banged a skateboard on the ground in the food court of NorthPark Center mall while making hand gestures as though he was shooting a gun, police said. The sound caused panic, with video showing shippers rushing for the exits while an alarm blared. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the incident could have resulted in people being trampled.
While there’s relief the sound was just a skateboard, far too often it’s a real gun. People lose their lives, and investigations into the shooter often show a history of troubled mental health.
May was Mental Health Awareness Month, and though the month has passed, it would be a good idea to continue raising awareness of the importance of mental health and to erase the stigma that comes with a diagnosis. Help is here, and no one should be ashamed to seek it.
If you or someone you know needs help, do not be afraid to call someone. If you face a mental health crisis, call the local crisis hotline at 877-466-0660.
Klark Byrd
