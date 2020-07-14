Over the past week, there has been a lot of awful news, specifically coming out of Hollywood. The deaths of Naya Rivera, the 33-year-old “Glee” star who drowned while swimming with her son, according to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub; Kelly Preston, the 57-year-old wife of John Travolta who died after a two-year battle with breast cancer; and Benjamin Keough, the 27-year-old grandson of Elvis Presley, who died earlier this week, have shook us in the midst of coronavirus deaths reaching almost 135,000 in the United States.
With this sad news, I decided to highlight some funny, weird and quirky news that also happened around the world last week to hopefully lighten up the day.
A couple in Australia hilariously won $7,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after the husband tried to pull a prank on his wife. According to UPI.com, after both bought a scratch off ticket, the man had “scratched the first one and said to his wife that he had won the top prize, but he was kidding. He had won nothing. Then, she scratched the second and told him that she had won the top prize, which was true.”
Another Australian woman won a $700,000 lottery jackpot using numbers she has played for 15 years. The numbers, she said, she saw in a dream.
In Greece, a student whose flights from Scotland have been repeatedly canceled due to the coronavirus decided to bike for 48 days home.The 20-year-old college student decided to embark on this journey after having three flights canceled from Scotland to Greece, according to UPI.com. He started his 2,175-mile-long trip in March and finally completed the journey earlier this month.
In America, a world record was set by an Idaho man for keeping three balloons in the air for one hour, 12 minutes and 50 seconds. According to UPI.com, David Rush has broken over 150 Guinness records in an effort to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education. Before Rush, the record for this feat was 39 minutes and 49 seconds.
A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $114,000 at an auction, making it the highest price ever paid for a video game. I always knew that video games and playing cards could sell for a lot of money, but this is a new record. This particular game was rare because “it was part of a short production run with a cardboard hang-tab underneath the plastic, a feature found shortly after Nintendo started using shrink-wrap instead of stickers to seal boxes,” UPI.com reported.
The last interesting record I will highlight was set by a man in Ireland. Liam O’Donovan is applying for the Guiness World Record for the 34 Yu-Gi-Oh tattoos he has on his body. According to UPI.com, “O’Donovan has been a longtime fan of the show and card game, so he decided to get some of the artwork from the collectible cards tattooed on his body.”
This kind of quirky and fascinating news from around the world is just what is needed to help alleviate the sad and depressing news of day.
