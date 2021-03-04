A few years ago, video of a psychological experiment involving children went viral. The small children, around kindergarten age, were given a choice: eat one marshmallow now or wait 15 to 20 minutes and get two marshmallows later.
The video was an adorable re-creation of a 1960s experiment from Stanford University by Walter Mischel over self-control of children. The children were told what would happen if they waited and then left alone in the room with just the one marshmallow on the table in front of them for the allotted time.
Of course, the majority of them left the one marshmallow and waited for the promised two — though they all got perilously close, toying with the sweet treat, smelling it and handling it but remembering just in time to not eat it. I think a couple may have licked theirs, hoping to get by on a technicality.
According to the livescience.com article, Mischel’s experiment was about delayed gratification, thought to be one of the “cornerstones of intelligence,” according to Alex Schnell, a researcher at the University of Cambridge, the ability to think ahead in the future and wait for the bigger prize instead of jumping in on pure instinct.
Schnell himself made news this week when an article published Tuesday showed findings from his lab that cuttlefish also were capable of delayed gratification — the first invertebrates to show this ability when tested. Other animals that carry this trait include great apes and corvids — think crows and ravens, parrots and dogs. He re-created the experiment using treats the cuttlefish like, such as shrimp and crab meat.
Of course, the article notes that what’s odd about this is cuttlefish live a relatively small amount of time, generally one to two years, and the other animals exhibiting this trait live much longer. Parrots can outlive their human owners, for example.
The article caught my attention because I do wonder quite a bit just how much of the natural world is more intelligent than we give it credit for. Elephants are known to mourn and hold funeral rites for their dead, creating a kind of culture. They also can recognize themselves in mirrors, showing self-awareness. My dogs, for example, one is fairly intelligent, and the other well … she tries.
I’ve talked about this in the office before, but I can’t eat octopus, because they’re just too intelligent. If you’ve ever seen the movie “Finding Dory,” the octopus Hank, voiced by Ed O’Neill, slips all over the place to escape the marina. His character is based on real octopus escapes, though slightly exaggerated — no known driving octopuses out there.
According to a Guardian.com article, Inky the Octopus at the national aquarium in New Zealand managed a daring escape by breaking out of its tank and slithering down a 164-foot drainpipe and making his bid for freedom in the ocean. Octopuses (or octopi or octopodes — all are correct), are notorious escape artists. Another New Zealand octopus was in the regular habit of slipping out of his tank overnight to feast on crabs before returning to his own tank before staff came in the next morning.
It’s interesting to find out just how little we know about the natural world. We think we’ve got a handle on it. There are scores of books on just about every animal under the sun, but there’s always more to learn.
