"Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot; but make it hot by striking.”
Those words by author William B. Sprague are a great reminder that we should not wait for the right time because now is the only time we’ve got.
While Sprague’s quote is often used to inspire prospective entrepreneurs to take action, it applies to just about any area of life. Laundry needs done? Do it. Car needs fixed? Do it, or take it to the mechanic. Taxes need to be done? Don’t wait for the deadline (which for most filers was moved to May 17 this year). Need to register to vote? Do it now.
Speaking of, Thursday is the last day to register to vote for the May 1 election day. Currently registered voters do not need to re-register, but if you plan to vote for anything on May 1 and you are not registered to vote in your county of residence, you have until Thursday to register.
North Lamar ISD’s $51.55 million bond package will be on the ballot for district taxpayers, as well as four candidates for two seats on the district’s board of trustees. They are Clint Spencer, Justin Wideman, Jimmy Fendley and Teresa Bussell.
Mihir Pankaj and James O’Bryan have tossed their hats in the ring for Mayor Steve Clifford’s seat on the Paris City Council. In Deport, council candidates include John Roach, Craig Folse, Danny Turner Jr., Rebecca Crawford and Gene Landreth. Bogata’s council also has seat contenders, including Kim Lindsey against Glenda Martin; Bill Mellon against Roland Screws; and James Shoemaker, Jimmy Castle and Candace Rosson for a seat.
Every adult who lives in the districts these candidates hope to represent has an opportunity to choose their representative. Don’t wait for someone else to make that choice — get registered to vote and then do it.
Klark Byrd
