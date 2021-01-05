As life reengages after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, we again find ourselves crossing our fingers that our Trauma Service Area’s Covid-19 hospitalization rate will somehow fall, even if for a day, below the 15% threshold that will trigger business restrictions such as bar closures and capacity limits, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
Similarly to early December when case counts surged following the Thanksgiving holiday, the hospitalization rate for TSA F, which includes Lamar, Delta and Red River counties, has been trending above 15% for several days. If the rate remains above 15% for seven consecutive days, Abbott’s executive order will take effect, as it did in Fannin County’s TSA in the first week of December. The order would have already been in effect for TSA F if it had not dipped to 15% on Dec. 29.
Texas has begun to rollout Covid-19 vaccines, but it is too soon to forego Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus. That includes wearing masks in public places, frequent hand washing or sanitizing and being physically distanced from members outside of your own household.
Perhaps it’s unrealistic to hope a plea now to adhere to guidelines might impact the rising hospitalization rate after two weeks of holiday travels and get-togethers, but the actions may be enough to help get the rate back down long enough to ease restrictions should they be enacted.
The pandemic made 2020 a financial struggle for many businesses and their employees, and it would be a shame to start 2021 by taking a step backward. These surges are taking a toll on our health care workers as regional hospitals report being full. We can show support for our local businesses, employees and health care workers by following the CDC guidelines and getting this surge under control.
Klark Byrd
