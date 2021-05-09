I, too, love the gospel story of the forgiven adulteress, referred to by Charlotte Coyle in her Paris News article of May 6. That incident from John 8 certainly can be used to support the biblical doctrine that all have “sinned and come short” in the Maker’s eyes (Romans 3.23), thus, we all need mercy. But I don’t think it follows that all were adulterers who pointed out the sinning woman that day. Yet, that seems to be where Ms. Coyle’s premise takes us. All are sinners, yes. Are all adulterers (racists)? No.
Ms. Coyle’s defense of her “good friend who said something stupid” is certainly OK. One would hope we all have such a friend and defender when needed. However, to conclude her friend less guilty because all his detractors are just as guilty as he seems a bit far-fetched. The ole “you did it, too” defense holds little sway in most reasonable courts of condemnation.
Ms. Coyle states, “Imagine how much healthier our society would be if more of us held each other accountable to grow beyond the racism upon which our society is built.” One wonders how our nation has survived nearly 300 years built upon such a faulty racist foundation. And how, and why, such a systemically racist nation recently twice elected a minority to its highest office.
Given, one would be in denial not to acknowledge racism in our nation’s history, and we have lots of growing to do toward loving each other. But to say our society has been built on racism only echoes the self-serving sentiments and talking points of today’s progressives. And to fuel progressivism, of course, its proponents must themselves find someone to stone (such as the “white privileged”). Of course, that’s OK, their words and deeds — like Ms. Coyle’s friend’s words — should never, ever be mistaken for racism.
Jim Millsap
Caviness
