Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Have you ever wondered why life is first? Without life, it is impossible to have liberty, pursue happiness or anything else for that matter. Sadly, it seems as though many are unaware of this simple truth. “Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love but to use any violence to get what they want” — Mother Teresa. The United States lost her way a long time ago.
How did our nation allow the abortion of nearly 1 million Americans in the last year? How can we justify letting this horrific evil continue? As we continue to point toward a few in history credited with killing millions, why do we exclude ourselves who are responsible for the deaths of many more? Maybe because we kill our own and accepting culpability for that is too hard for most. Maybe we don’t see it as wrong? If killing the most innocent and defenseless isn’t wrong, please, tell me what is? Lenin, Hitler, and more recently Al Qaeda and ISIS killed those thought to be different, less than or a threat to their ideology. We choose to kill our own sons and daughters, arguably and often, for convenience. If you are someone interested in truth, I recommend reading “The Big Abortion Lie” by Tom Trinko.
The incredible effort by some to keep it “legal” and the pathetic effort of many doing little to change laws to protect our children and their parents may have the same genesis. The fear of indicting our spouses, parents, boyfriends, girlfriends, siblings, friends and especially ourselves is difficult to overcome. Maybe some have never really given it much thought? The rest maybe just don’t care enough? The tens of millions of our own we have killed is only exceeded in number by those living who are directly or passively responsible for it. How do we continue to go on? Possibly because we have chosen to make God and His plan irrelevant in our pleasure-seeking culture. Many people see sacrifice and suffering as the only real evils in the world. Instead of recognizing their opportunity, we have adopted and embraced individualism and materialism which mature into relativism and hedonism. Living out these philosophies have led many into ruinous addictions and the misery accompanying them. Tragically, a vast and growing number of people are following this plan of Satan’s — pursuing temporary pleasures through selfish means, calling it “my truth” while attempting to escape sacrifice and suffering at all costs.
Our creator, who gives us our unalienable rights, has a very different plan. God, our Father, created all His children out of love and for a purpose — to know, love and serve Him. We do this by loving and serving our neighbor, and our neighbor is every person, born or in the womb. This purpose is what gives meaning and fulfillment to our very brief lives. Like most truths, this one is simple but difficult to live out. God lets each of us choose.
Perhaps if all the forms of media kept a counter going to inform us how many American babies have died in the womb (over 59 million since Roe v. Wade in 1973), we may attempt to contemplate the horror and cry out “no more!” We need to educate ourselves, speak out and write elected officials requesting change.
First and foremost, please pray for truth and courage. May we also pray for deep conviction and contrition for our past sins and for the fortitude to work to change our culture, nation and world from one that accepts the killing of innocent children to one which celebrates the sanctity of human life. God is merciful. I know his mercy very well from my life experience. May we not stay stuck in our past failings. Instead, may we open ourselves to God’s grace, mercy and forgiveness and do better. Will we?
God, please help us.
