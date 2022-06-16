“When I die, if God is very forgiving, and I go to heaven I will not be wagging this stuff everywhere and I will not be running late.” My poor husband has heard me muttering, occasionally yelling this phrase over and over for years.
I mean it. Heaven will be burden free for me. I was in my early 30s when I began having knee troubles. I developed a bad habit of doing the “lazy man’s load” thing. Instead of making more than one tripe I will overload myself to a ridiculous extent. I will sling my purse around my neck, grab my water bottle, phone, mail, and as many items as possible. I then have to make my way from the car through the storm door to our washroom, hallway, juggle a few bags ( or drop a few) , free up a hand to get the kitchen door open, then stagger in to pile things on the counter.
Grocery days are absolutely the worst. I come home. Get out and open the lift gate, then set my purse, mail, perhaps a bag of Benny’s special cat food or some other items in the back with the numerous bags of groceries.
Then I go to the storeroom and fetch the old shopping cart (or buggy, whichever you prefer) that a friend gave me to help with my mobility issues.
Then I get all the stuff loaded into the cart and carefully push it past my car, through the door and into the hallway. Along the way I offload things, frozen foods we won’t use immediately go in the small freezer. Detergent and dryer sheets get pitched on top of the washer and dryer.
In the small sunroom (that’s a grandiose name for a glassed in hallway) I will set off the case of canned cat food on the shelf and throw the big bag of dog food or cat food into the big covered buckets.
After bumping the old shopping cart over the threshold into the kitchen. Then the food has to be taken out of the bags and put into the freezer, refrigerator or pantry.
Then, of course, I make the trek to put up powder, toilet tissue, shampoo or whatever other items belong in the bathroom.
Ahhh, my shoes can be kicked off and I can be relaxed a bit.
But wait, there’s more! Laundry has to be carried out to the washroom and perhaps a clean load returned. There’s no time to be all kicked back and content.
Before church on Sunday when we are ready to leave I have the purse, usually a sheaf of coloring sheets and a snack or two to load up. Those days it seems we are always behind
Appointments are the same way. No matter how hard I try to be early enough to casually stroll out for a little errand my stomach will be spurting acid and my brain will be screaming at me to hurry up!
Basically I just don’t get to stroll out of or into the house without being laden.
My poor husband finds his wheelchair frequently serves as a transport vehicle! I loop bag handles onto the handles of the chair and stack so many packages of stuff in his lap he can disappear behind them all.
And all the while I’m muttering and cursing.
“When I die, if God is gracious enough to forgive me, I’ll go to heaven. And I won’t be burdened like a camel. And I won’t be running late, either.”
Some days as I grab up what seems like a dozen different things to leave the house with I glance at my phone to discover I’m later than ever. And I think out loud that I sure hope the Creator doesn’t despise tardiness as much as I feel He does.
Because I can’t recall the last time I left the house or came home not waddling around like a crazed pack mule strung from head to knees with packages and bags!
When I die…..
