I found an old newspaper. It had a letter to the editor with my name in the letter. It also mentioned for us to stop being spoiled children.
The letter stated the shutdown was responsible for the cost of gasoline being a $1.89 a gallon. I have a news flash for the letter writer. The oil and gas industry spent years perfecting hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Fracking is the pumping of chemicals and water into the well under great pressure, breaking up the rock and oil sand to allow more flow of oil and gas. The price came down because of more production. This was under the Obama-Biden administration. Former President Donald Trump came into office and reduced the outlandish regulations on the industry, and the price came down more.
All of this was three years before the shutdown. President Joe Biden came in and reimposed even more regulations, including no fracking rule on wells and on public land and no new leases. The result is an increase of 90 cents a gallon we are stuck with.
The writer also stated Covid-19 caused lumber prices to go up. I have had 50 years in the construction business and know a little about lumber prices. My friends in the business tell me that Biden paying 30 million people not to work shutdown logging, log hauling and sawmills. Mill owners could not get the workers back. We had seven months of very limited production — caused by Washington.
The stockholders of Ford, GM and all other car companies should fire their directors and CEOs for allowing $200 worth of parts to shut down the entire auto industry. A CEO’s job is to keep his company out of traps caused by foreign governments. Stockholders should add up how many billions are being lost because of this. Real managers would have their own chip plant across the street.
Hayden Swaim
Paris
