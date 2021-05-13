Do you play games online? Maybe it’s “Candy Crush” or “Pet Rescue”? Or do you get serious and play “World of Warcraft,” “Fortnite” or “Call of Duty”?
Millions of people do. There are all kinds of games, elaborate match three or bubble pops and role playing games, from lighthearted to seriously violent.
There are those played with expensive controllers and those casually downloaded.
There is something for everyone out there. Funny, cute giggling animals that can be freed from bubbles to serious war games that actually require some knowledge of the “art of war” are available.
There are fantasy games, “The Elder Scrolls” or “Shadow Verse.” For those who are “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” or “Lord of the Rings” aficionados, there are various versions or knockoffs to be enjoyed.
My personal favorites are hidden object adventure games. I’m partial to the fantasy type. I’m an old “Lord of the Rings” fan, so mystic codes and wizards are right up my ally.
I’m too old, probably, to get involved in serious gaming. I am a fierce competitor on trivia games, however.
In role playing games, players have avatars. Now who doesn’t like creating an avatar? It’s something many games provide the chance to do. I mean, what isn’t to like about the chance to reinvent oneself with no permanent harm? Unlike real makeovers, there is no plastic surgery, no expensive clothes, no hair appointments that might go wrong.
Let me assure you, any avatar I create is thin. That’s the first prerequisite! After that, eye color, hair (mine is always long, thick and different colored) and clothing are just fun to create. And it’s easy to change. Names? Pick anything you desire. As wild or as tame as you please. Don’t like it? No problem. For a little while we can be pretty much anyone we want.
Now, here we are at the beginning of a new adventure. Our avatar is ready, our storyline is read.
What’s the first thing that comes up? Usually these words, or variations thereof:
“It’s you! The descendant of the last of the Floating Island Clan!”
“It’s you! I hope you are in time. The evil warlock Omenil has seized our beloved prior of hidden mid-earth!”
“You’re Sarah’s great niece! Oh, thank the stars! We never thought you could step into the painting into this version of life in time to rescue her.”
There is one common, almost constant theme. I suppose it’s the ultimate flattery, the epitome of what we want.
“You” are the only person who can save the day. Or the battle. Or the nation, kingdom, clan or planet.
That’s right, it all comes down to us. Our decisions, our strategies, our expertise is what is going to make things right again.
Oh, we may be part of a team or interacting with others who help, but in the end it is our responsibility, our skills and our strength that bring about victory. And how sweet that victory is. Evil is vanquished; good put back in its rightful place.
We venture forth with controller in hand or finger poised above touchscreen ready to right wrongs, free whole societies, and generally bring about joy and peace.
And I began pondering why so many of these entertainments are set up that way.
It’s an appeal to ego, I suppose. In our everyday life, there is seldom the drama or challenge that games provide. Being a hero in real life is pretty rare and often very scary.
What is more flattering in our imagination than being the champion of good, the suppressor of evil? And what is better than being able to set off on a quest knowing that you will be triumphant?
You see, in ordinary life, in our day-to-day struggle to earn a living, raise a family or just move forward, we can fail. We can lose. We can make wrong decisions. And I think that’s why being able to escape reality for a little while feels so good.
Unless the games take over the player’s life to the point it replaces reality, it seems they would be healthy and relaxing.
But I know one thing for sure. In real life, I really wouldn’t like to be the “only one.” No, I’ll pass on being the chosen hero for real. That kind of responsibility would be overwhelming. Think about it. Would you really like to know that the fate of others depended solely upon your actions? No, I didn’t think so.
Instead, we lose ourselves and use our imaginations to pursue excellence and victory under the guise of gaming. Good luck, and aren’t we glad our reality doesn’t depend on us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.