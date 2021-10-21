October. My husband’s favorite month, and many other people agree with him. For that matter, I love autumn too. But for me, the wonderful weather and beautiful colors are tinged with sadness and melancholy. I hear the southward bound geese, and it’s bittersweet. Winter is coming, they say. Be ready. Winter is coming.
Right now, pumpkins, hay bales, corn shocks and “spooky” decorations brighten yards and doorways. I adore them. The bright colors and silly scarecrows, the ghosts and goblins have a whimsy most of us find appealing.
While much of the nation is already in full, glorious fall foliage, in this part of the world it’s only a hint. Slow down, take a look at that stand of trees. Oh! The beginnings of yellows and orange are there. The sun isn’t shining through rich green anymore. Soon, our colors will be on full display. Maples, hickory, sweet gum and crepe myrtle will transform. Even the humble and sometimes miserable poison ivy will provide a rich red as well as providing the birds with winter berries. In their dying, leaves give a splendid show. The bois d’arc apples (horse apples, Osage oranges, whatever you call them) are mostly on the ground where they too provide winter meals for birds, squirrels and other wild creatures.
I have to remember our trees are not truly dying, though. Spring will come with its own burst of beauty. It’s a dormant time, not death.
Festivals and fall events are delightful without summer’s heat, and young and old come out in droves. Caramel apples, funnel cakes and a host of other treats await.
Outdoor markets have canned jellies and jams, homemade soaps and autumn vegetables for sale.
Have you ever thought about how and why we have harvest festivals or Thanksgiving? Oh, we know the basics, to celebrate the harvest and be grateful. But what does that actually mean?
Back in history, that celebration had a much more important meaning. A good crop harvest quite literally meant that a family wouldn’t starve to death during the winter months. It meant there was enough extra to gather together, eat until full, dance and sing in joy because winter wasn’t terrifying.
Rituals to protect against evil developed, rituals to celebrate the fullness of the year became tradition.
Those customs came from Europe to the United States and continue to these days. The origins are lost over the centuries. Now we don’t remember that jack o’lanterns were originally carved into turnips and the scary faces were to frighten the devil away.
They are simply fun things to have and take pride in creating. Pumpkin carving and painting contests create lots of fun.
Bonfires were believed to attract friendly spirits and represented the hopes of a warm hearth during the winter months when the cold winds howled.
In contemporary culture, it’s mostly “pumpkin spice.” Pumpkin spice fall candles, lattes, cupcakes and everything else pumpkin and cinnamon abound. Two hundred years from now, will historians think that the flavor/scent was crucial to our hopes for a contented winter?
All in all, this season is a rich and colorful tapestry of color, scent, fall foods and perfect weather.
It’s brief, get out and enjoy the marvelous gifts of autumn. They help us keep warm all winter.
