This weekend is going to be special for me. I am leaving Thursday afternoon to head to Beaumont for my 50th high school reunion two years after the fact, thank you Covid-19.
I have labeled it the Golden Greenies Fiftieth Reunion plus 2.
The reunion has been scheduled and rescheduled four times now, but this time it is a go.
I have some meetings to go to Friday morning and afternoon, then the trips down memory lane start that night with the Golden Greenie Greet and Eat at one of finer restaurants in the city on the Neches.
It is interesting, kinda, to note that not a single date-night restaurant of our youths is still in business, lo these past 52 years.
So we won’t be able to say things like, “that booth over there is where I accidently squirted ketchup on Susan’s blouse,” or “that table over there is where I was trying to give Kathy some extra spaghetti sauce, but missed her plate.” She said at the time that it didn’t burn that much, but still I’ll bet Susan and Kathy keep their distance from me Friday night.
Saturday night is the party where most of the Class of 70 will show up and the lies will really start flying.
I am joking. I am sure nothing by the gospel truth will be uttered over the course of the night. But then there will be alcohol and that is always good fuel for one-upmanship.
It will be good to see everyone. I and many of my classmates went to school together from kindergarten through to the 12th grade at South Park High School.
And while I have kept in touch over the years with many of them, there are some that have said they are coming this weekend that either haven’t been to a reunion since the 15th one or haven’t been to a single one.
We were a graduating class of less than 300 and we were a pretty tightly knit group.
There were some tense moments back way back when, but 50 plus years tends to strengthen those Greenie ties that bound us together so long ago.
Some of you may be wondering just what a Greenie is. Well, that was our mascot.
Seems like 100 years ago or so, the South Park football team was wearing green jerseys and the crosstown rival team, Beaumont High, sported purple ones.
Some bright coach or reporter, that part is debated to this very day, called them Greenies and Purples and two team mascots were born.
Over the years, the Greenie took the mythical form of a gremlin because our teams always caused “trouble” for other teams.
Our mascot took the shape of a seven-foot tall gremlin that was named Sparky after Coach Sparky Adams who was the dad of a good friend of mine Dick Adams, who as a 12-year-old was one of the best pinball players in the known world.
Our fine, old school building complete with a historical marker was unceremoniously torn down on Good Friday in 2010 by a district administration that I will politely say is held in the utmost disdain by Greenies of every class year.
While the Greenie home was reduced to rubble, Greenie fight never dies. So, I am looking forward to getting into the spirit of things.
