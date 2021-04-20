Did you know that Lamar County was almost named Calhoun County? I didn’t until just recently.
Until 1840, what would become Lamar County was part of the Red River district of Texas, a chunk of land that included all of part of what would become 26 counties of the newly formed Republic of Texas. This was eventually whittled down to one big county known as Red River County. In December 1840, the Texas House of Representatives began consideration of a bill to divide Red River County into smaller counties.
According to “The History of Lamar County,” by A.W. Neville, a long-time newsman in the area, and editor of what is now The Paris News, the name of one of those counties was listed as “Lamar-Calhoun.”
Though Neville never said so in his book, one of most famous Calhouns at the time was John C. Calhoun, seventh vice president of the United States and a real firebrand for the annexation of Texas into the country. Mirabeau B. Lamar was the then-current president of the Republic, having followed the legendary Sam Houston into office.
As the land commissioner worked on crafting the bill, they played with the name several times. At one point, someone suggested they name it Blakemore County, but that just didn’t fly. On Dec. 15, the bill was passed by the House with Calhoun as the name of one of the counties, and sent to the Texas Senate, where amendments began to be attached and changes made. Sen. Robert B. Potter, of Fannin/Red River County, made an amendment that day to change Calhoun back to Lamar. The next day the changes were approved, and the bill sent back to the House where it was approved. President Lamar, ailing and out of state, was traveling to seek medical attention back east so the vice president signed the bill on Dec. 17, 1940, creating Lamar County, Texas.
A few years later, Lamar would also be divided, to form Delta County to the south of us.
According to information from the Handbook of Texas, Lamar was born in Georgia and was a proper Southern gentleman, well-read, educated, and versed in horsemanship and fencing, and he wrote poetry and painted in oils. He eventually entered Georgia politics and was elected a state senator. He moved to Texas in 1835, following James W. Fannin, who he must have met when they both lived in Columbus, Georgia. He immediately became invested in Texas’ independence from Mexico, and he supported the cause. He fought at the Battle of San Jacinto, was promoted to major general and commander in chief of the Texas army, but the unruly Texas troops refused to accept him and he retired to civilian life. Later that year, he was elected the Republic’s first vice president and followed Houston into the presidency in 1838.
Even though he became known as the Father of Texas Education for setting aside public lands for building public schools and universities, Lamar was apparently not that good a president. After he lost reelection, he retired to his home in Richmond, Texas, to run his plantation and write, although he continued to dabble in government, joined the army during the Mexican War effort and lobbied for the rights of Southern states, including Texas, to protect slavery. He died in 1859.
As far as I can tell from the material I have on hand, Mirabeau B. Lamar never visited the county that bore his name. He might have traveled through the Red River district on his way into or out of Texas, though. The old river crossing at Jonesboro in Red River County was on one of the most frequently used routes for travel to Texas back then. You never know.
In 1936,The Texas Historical Commission, as part of its centennial celebrations, built a miniature replica of his home in Richmond on the square here in town. The Paris News had a piece about the model and its display on the front page of the paper. Look it up, I did; I googled it. They had no images of that model in the paper, but you can see pictures of the original building on the internet.
Aside from our public school system and the name of our county, ol’ Mirabeau B. didn’t really have that much of a direct impact on people in these parts, apparently. The shopping center named for him just a few yards away from where this is being written is no longer named after him, either.
I would have liked to have been a fly on the wall of the room where all those politicians were bickering about whether to call this place we call home Lamar or Calhoun. That would have been very interesting.
