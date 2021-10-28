There it was in my hand. A white spice jar, plain but trimmed in gilt reading “Turmeric.” There were several more of them with different spice names. Idly I turned it over to read the label. It stated: “Walt Disney Corporation, prop division.” Prop division? As in used in a movie, perhaps? It didn’t have a thing that indicated it was Disney other than the label on the bottom. No Mickey Mouse, no Belle, no dwarf. So, I would assume it was used either in a movie or perhaps at a Disney theme park. I immediately wondered how this oversized spice jar came to be in a garage sale for Deport, Texas’ volunteer fire department. What winding road took it to such an unlikely location?
That brought me to something that often happens to me at sales. You see, at times it’s sad to me to see someone’s life in an estate or garage sale.
Of course, someone who died has no use for what were probably precious possessions. And family cannot always keep everything. So, they are passed along on their journey until they find new life by being sold at a low price.
There was a board to which someone had firmly affixed a collection of sea shells, sand dollars and even a crab claw. In my mind, I could see some child excitedly scampering down a beach picking up shell after shell, perhaps on his or her first trip to a sea shore. Later, this kid preserved the memory of that day by putting the favorites on a board. Or perhaps it was a school project? I’ll never know.
Many vases and dishes, glasses and mugs are obviously just everyday items. But then there are the books with loving, warm inscriptions in the front or the well-worn kitchen knife that has been sharpened so many times the blade is thin and curved. What pair of hands found that particular knife to fit just right? I thought about the chickens cut up and the vegetables peeled, the apples pared for pies. What dreams swirled through the cook’s mind standing there performing mundane tasks?
Some toys are so well worn you just know they were a favorite before they were outgrown. Some watches are the same way. How many times did that watch get looked at as someone glanced to make sure they were on time?
The 50th wedding anniversary plate in a box of dishes made me pause. How much joy did the day that plate, probably a gift, bring? Now it’s no longer special; it’s only a decorative plate looking for a new home.
Hand-painted pictures and hand-crocheted needlework remind me of the countless hours someone put into creating an object to be gifted to someone special. A carved figurine, a painted pitcher, a homemade Christmas wreath all showed glimpses into the life of someone who will remain anonymous to me.
Who was the Sammie who wrote on a postcard in a childish hand? Who once treasured this monogrammed dish towel? Has the little Donald Duck soap dish been used at bath time for a toddler?
There were the items that were out of fashion. In the 1980s, country blue, mauve and rose were popular colors. And geese were the decorative critters. There they were, the duck mugs, the duck cookie jar, the duck dish towel. They brought back memories of decorating our new house in 1985.
Of course, no sale is complete without a few old things in avocado green and harvest gold — shades of the ’70s.
As we sorted and priced, there were so many things that seemed to represent someone’s life there. Always curious, my brain went into overdrive as it pondered, wondered and created imaginary scenarios to explain why some particular object was in our sale.
Will someday someone pick up the little Welsh coal miner statuette we brought back and wonder how it wound up in Deport? Will my grandmother’s stemmed dessert crystal go for a few dollars?
Probably. But in a way, that’s a good thing. It cuts down on waste and gives things another chance at becoming someone else’s prized, loved decor or useful possession.
Still, I’m researching the spice jar. I have questions that need answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.