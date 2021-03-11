There’s just too much going on right now for me to settle on one topic, so this week’s commentary is a potpourri of tidbits.
- The House and the Senate have passed the next round of stimulus support. Good. I wish it had been the full $2,000, instead of only $1,400, but every little bit helps, especially with rising gas prices.
- Speaking of, rising gas prices. We’ve been getting spoiled with prices below $2, and as things open up, I guess we’re having to pay the piper now. Prices are rising just in time for Spring Break and probably will grow as we head into summer, which is exactly what my bank account needs right now.
- “WandaVision” is over. Many of my friends have been losing their minds each week over the latest Marvel installment, this time as a nine-episode series following what happens to Wanda and Vision after “Avengers: Endgame.” There’s been so many Easter eggs and all kinds of internet speculation about who and what would show up. I won’t spoil anything here, but I loved the theme song (not the one specifically for the show, there’s another one close to the end). I also really, really want Darcy and Agent Woo to get their own X-Files-esque spinoff, where they just investigate strange things that pop up in the post-Thanos Marvel-verse, like “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” but better. Up next is “Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which I’m also looking forward to.
- Though the governor has ended the mask mandate, I am going to keep using mine until the CDC gives the all-clear. I come in contact with too many people on a day-to-day basis in this job to not take precautions.
- I have not gotten vaccinated yet. I’ve even been informed of surplus amounts at different times, but because of work or distance, still haven’t managed to get the jab. I will be getting one as soon as possible, though, and I recommend everyone else do the same.
- One of my co-workers has gifted me duck eggs, and I’m having a tough time deciding what exactly to do with them. For those unfamiliar, duck eggs tend to be larger, and proportionally have a much bigger yolk than a chicken’s egg, so anything made with them tends to be more “eggy.” Before she left us to head back to the Pacific Northwest, Julia Furukawa and I discussed 100 year eggs, which are a Chinese way of preserving eggs in clay, ash, salt or lime for several weeks to several months. The egg white turns black and the yolk a gray or greenish color. Not exactly my cup of tea. I think I might stick with a nice omelet, to start. Duck eggs also have a much higher protein content than chicken eggs, so meringues and cakes tend to come out fluffier. Hmmm, it’s almost strawberry season, so maybe an angel food cake?
- Spring is also here, so we get to play everyone’s favorite game, “how deep is that pothole really?” You win by going through a puddle in the road and not coming out of it needing to get the alignment fixed on your car.
- Spring Break is here for some schools and will be here for all the ones in Lamar County next week, and it hits me: We’ve been at this for an entire year. In February, everyone was shrugging the novel coronavirus off. By Spring Break, schools were starting to worry and then they got word: No one would be coming back into the classroom. Everything had to be done remotely. We’ve made it this far, and there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
