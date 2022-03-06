After reading Mary Madewell’s column on the life of Gary Nash (Feb. 27, 2022), I was inspired to write a poem about him.
He was everything and more of the words Mary wrote, and I was proud to be his friend for over 50 years, like so many in our community.
Yesterday’s Rain
Today I see remains of yesterday’s rain,
puddles along the driveway and windows with a unique water stain;
Reminds us rain has come and rain has gone,
kinda like life here for a time and then so long.
Do we make marks like the rain while we are here or do we do nothing except disappear!
Make a difference and make each day better for someone;
will be nice to hear from those you know that the community was a better place because the life you lived here!
Ronnie Nutt
Paris
