Something I will never understand, not that it matters in the great scheme of things but bothers me every time I see it nonetheless, is people who eat snack cakes, which are sweet, with soft drinks which are also sweet.
Sweets on sweets, that just doesn’t make a lick of sense.
It is just not right.
Everyone with even a modicum of sense (I didn’t say common sense because if sense was common everyone would have it) should know when you eat a snack cake, a pastry, anything sweet, you drink milk or nothing at all. Period, say no more.
But my dad would say more. He told me I just didn’t know what was good.
He would tell me I did not know what I was missing as he chomped on a chocolate Moon Pie and sipped on a R’a C Cola, that is how he pronounced Royal Crown Cola.
One time when I asked him why he ate such a combo, he told me it was a southern tradition. He was born in Alabama and he started the foul pairing at a young age. And he never grew out of it.
So I will say one thing for his choice of snacks, he was loyal to it. He was eating that sweet-on-sweet treat long before I met him and he continued to enjoy it for many years after I met him.
My snack cake eating days knew no such loyalty.
I started out eating Hostess CupCakes. But I was never really crazy about the cake part. I would peel the chocolate and white ribboney icing off the top and tear the cake part apart. I would bite out the cake where the creamy filling hid, then eat icing. Num-num.
One day mom brought home Twinkies and I never gave the cupcakes another thought.
Twinkies were like nothing I had ever had before. The cake was light and airy. It had way, way more creamy filling inside those cupcakes ever did.
We always had Twinkies around cause my older sister liked them, too.
In fact, she liked them so much she and a couple of friends decided to make some homemade Twinkie-like snacks.
It turned out to be one of those things where mom told my little brother and me to say how good they were.
We obliged, but the homemade Twinkies were never even mentioned again. My sister years later confessed that she thought they were awful and she decided never to make them again. She couldn’t believe we all liked them. I never told her the truth.
While Twinkies lasted longer as my favorite snack cake than Hostess CupCakes did, our time together came to an end when something called a Banana Flip showed up on the snack tray one day.
I am not going to say it was love at first bite cause that is cliche, but it was.
Talk about creamy filling, those Banana Flips were jam packed with a tasty sugary filling that kept we kids buzzing. The filling had a thin cake wrapping around it like a taco.
Mother would tell us to go outside and “run some of that sugar off and don’t come back till you’re dragging an axle.”
Sadly, Banana Flips disappeared off store shelves, I think, around the turn of the century. But I really don’t miss them, I have moved on to fancier sweet snacks.
But I have never seen the really fancy cream horns anywhere in Paris, so I have to eat the supermarket ones, which are pretty good.
Way better than a Moon Pies chased with R’a C Cola.
