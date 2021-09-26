My friend, Rita Jane Haynes, will be missed but not forgotten this week when the Red River Valley Fair gets underway at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. She died early Friday in her sleep after a lengthy battle with pneumonia.
Visitation is planned at 11 a.m. Monday at the fairgrounds with services to follow at the outdoor stage area, a venue she loved where her childhood classmate, Gene Watson, was to perform Thursday night before Covid quarantined the Farewell Party Band.
A call to the country music star to tell him of her retirement is one of the last things Rita Jane did before leaving office, she told me during an August interview.
“I gave him a call to tell him about my retirement and to make sure he still planned to be here for his Thursday night performance,” Rita Jane said then. For the past 30 years, Watson has appeared at the fair where he continues to draw large crowds.
“Gene said he might just dedicate ‘Farewell Party’ to me,” Rita Jane said of the country legend’s most requested song.
Knowing Rita Jane, she’ll be watching the weather from above during the fair, and lending her support to newly named executive director Steve Tucker as he attempts to fill some mighty big shoes.
Rita Jane grew up in Paris on a dairy farm and often shared about coming to the fairgrounds and helping out when she could. In the late 1970s, when her daughter participated in fair activities through the Caviness 4-H Club, she began working as a volunteer and became a member of the fair board. In 1981, she was named secretary of the Red River Valley Fair Association, and in 1987, she became executive director, a paid but part-time position. In 1997, she left her position with First National Bank of Paris to become a full-time executive director.
During her tenure, the Fair Association constructed four buildings, two livestock barns, two covered pavilions and restroom facilities in addition to the 1987 remodeling of the historic fairgrounds coliseum. In 1975, the livestock barn was built and in 1982-83, the Community Exhibit Center was built after the fair association raised about $20,000 from bake sales and carnivals before securing a bank loan for $35,000. Ultimately, the Fair Association spent in excess of $100,000 for improvements with funds coming from donations, rummage sales and bake sales.
Not only does Rita Jane leave her mark on Lamar County but on the Texas Association of Fairs and Events as well. In 2006, the association awarded her with a Lifetime Achievement Award and named her to its Hall of Fame. She led the organization as president in 1992 and served on the board of directors from 1988 through 1993.
Friday afternoon, Tucker talked about the influence Rita Jane has had on the fair and the knowledge he received about its management during the many years he worked by her side.
“I’ve worked with Rita Jane since 2005, and when she asked me early this year to become executive director, my first thought was, ‘I can’t do this,” and I told her that. She said, ‘Steve, why do you think I’ve been training you for all these years? You can do it, and I know that you can.’
“So for her, I am doing the job to the best of my ability, and I hope that I make her proud,” Tucker said. “I want to be a good caretaker of the legacy that she spent 40-plus years building. I am going to miss her greatly, as are many others.”
Rita Jane would want the fair to go on as usual, and I am sure she is pleased that the celebration of her life will be at the fair she loved so much. Join me in extending condolences to her family and her many friends. She will be missed.
