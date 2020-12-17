I think there is a feeling of relief across much of the country as we head into the holiday season. News about the vaccine is especially uplifting right now, as we watch Covid-19 numbers climb, especially in our little corner of Texas.
I know I’ll be able to breathe easier when I finally get my vaccine. I’ve seen horror stories all across the media over the past eight months, and worried so much when my great aunt, a two-time breast cancer survivor, contracted Covid.
As the vaccine rolls out, I know health care and other frontline workers will be relieved as well, with many hospitals now reporting full intensive care unit beds.
I want to quote pop culture and say “our long national nightmare is over,” but it isn’t quite yet done. While we watch those numbers rise, and as we’ve all known someone or someone who knows someone who contracted Covid, now it is just as important to not relax. Yes, the fatigue has gotten to all us, but now is not the time to let our guards down.
On my Twitter feed, a fellow media member posted a Texas Monthly article about wedding photographers working right now, and how plenty of people are not social distancing or even trying to wear masks. The photographer featured in the article has asthma and a bridesmaid accidentally let slip that the groom for the wedding had tested positive for the virus just the day before the wedding. Most of the party was maskless. She left as soon as she possibly could, but did wind up with the virus.
As she left the wedding plenty of the wedding party blamed her for “ruining” the bride and groom’s special day. To me, that was just unconscionable. Plenty of people on social media said if she didn’t want to get sick then she should just not have taken the job, but to me that says so much about them.
Many people across the country can’t afford to just not work. Unemployment only pays a percentage of your former salary, and I don’t know what the process is if you’re an independent business owner like a wedding photographer. They can’t afford to just hunker down and wait it out. Most of the Congressional deal-making was for corporate handouts and the rest of us got a measly $1,200 check and nothing since then. The Senate has blocked legislation for now, with Sen. Mitch McConnell even refusing to consider a bill unless a hold harmless clause is included for corporations.
Right now, as we celebrate the holiday season, we need to be as careful as possible. Mask up, social distance and think of your neighbors and friends and family. We’ve lost over 300,000 people this year to the coronavirus. Stay safe.
