What wonderful news has come for the Northeast Texas Trail — it received $7.5 million in federal funds to fully develop about 27 miles of trailway through parts of Clarksville, Red River County, Avery and in Bowie County from west of New Boston to DeKalb. The Northeast Texas Trail Coalition has an ambitious goal of becoming a Texas Parks & Wildlife state linear park. When finished, the trail, which includes Trail de Paris, will be the longest in the state. It’s not even finished, yet the trail is one of the most popular attractions bringing people from far and wide to this area. It’s good for residents too as it provides one of the few safe places away from traffic to ride, walk and run.
Thumbs up too this week to all those who are working hard behind the scenes on all area Christmas displays and events. Nearly every community will host its own parade, Christmas tree lighting and downtown event, and these things don’t just happen spontaneously. They take planning. They take effort. They take kind hearts, determination and a lot of communication. Often, these events look effortless, and that’s only because of the work that has happened behind the scenes and ahead of time. Be sure to mark the dates of these wonderful times of community fellowship, and then enjoy yourself and the beautiful Red River Valley by visiting and participating.
Thumbs down to Christmas scammers. Yes, it’s a real thing, and it’s a costly thing. The Better Business Bureau recently announced its 12 scams to be aware of for Christmas, and they include misleading social media ads, social media gift exchanges, holiday apps, free gift card offers, temporary holiday job postings, look-alike websites, fake charities, fake shipping notifications, pop-up holiday virtual events, holiday wishlists and puppy scams. Bottom line: Know who you’re dealing with before doing business, and make sure you’ve done your homework.
