What exciting news came our way Wednesday with the announcement that the Northeast Texas Trail received an $18 million federal grant. The funds will complete the final 45 miles of the 130-mile recreational trail between Farmersville and New Boston, something that many local trail enthusiasts have been working on for years, and something that hopefully will pave the way for the trail to become a state park..
“This is almost unbelievable, and we are savoring the moment,” Northeast Texas Trail Coalition president Earl Erickson said when learning of the grant approval.
On behalf of the NETT Coalition, Erickson expressed appreciation to TxDOT, whose officials, many of them from the Paris District Office, had a hand in writing the successful grant application. The feat was a notable one as federal grants of this nature are highly competitive and require mountains of research data.
“It’s a long time coming, and it’s been one heck of a trek.” Erickson said as he recalled a time some 15 years or more ago when a group met at an Italian restaurant on the square in Clarksville to dream of the possibility of converting an abandoned railroad corridor into what could be the longest recreational trail in Texas and the fourth longest in the United States.
It’s taken more than a decade using TxDOT and Texas Parks & Wildlife grants with sizable matches from the 19 communities along the way to piece together trail construction. Through the efforts of private citizens, businesses and local governments working together and coordinated by the NETT Coalition, 85 miles of trail is now complete with 50 of those miles between Roxton and Clarksville. The remaining 45 miles to be constructed include from Celeste to Wolfe City and then to Ladonia, Pecan Gap and Ben Franklin into Roxton and another segment from Avery to DeKalb.
From the beginning, NETT supporters have had one ultimate goal in mind - the establishment of the trail as the state’s first linear state park. There are two ways parks can be established in Texas. One is by legislative mandate, and the other is by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, which has the authority to expand the state park system on its own.
Although bills introduced in 2019 and 2021 by state Rep. Gary VanDeaver and State Sen. Brian Hughes stalled, Texas Parks & Wildlife plans to conduct a study of its own beginning after the first of the year. The study will follow on the heels of a broader study about bike routes across Texas, a study mandated by the Legislature to be completed this year.
“We were interviewed for that study as well, and they (Texas Parks) think as soon as they are finished with that study, our study should come together pretty quickly,” said Mary Clark, who heads the NETT Coalition legislative and funding committee.
I agree with Clark’s assessment about why she believes the study will lead to the NETT becoming a state park.
“The state needs more parks because of a growing population, and we need more parks in rural areas to get people out of metropolitan areas for healthy recreational opportunities,” Clark said before adding, “and because the one thing that the Northeast TexasTrail will provide now, with the $18 million grant, is it is going to be ready to open.”
Everyone involved in efforts to raise funds for local matches, to writing letters in support of grant applications and more recently to lobbying elected and appointed officials on behalf of the trail becoming a linear state park should be congratulated for their efforts.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.