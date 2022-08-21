Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

What exciting news came our way Wednesday with the announcement that the Northeast Texas Trail received an  $18 million federal grant. The funds will complete the final 45 miles of the 130-mile recreational trail between Farmersville and New Boston, something that many local trail enthusiasts have been working on for years, and something that hopefully will pave the way for the trail to become a state park..

“This is almost unbelievable, and we are savoring the moment,” Northeast Texas Trail Coalition president Earl Erickson said when learning of the grant approval. 

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

