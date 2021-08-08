According to The Paris News on Aug. 1, property values in Lamar County rose $500 million to $6.7 billion, and the Lamar County Commissioners lowered the county’s tax rate but expect higher revenue because of those rising values. And they voted themselves a raise.
This isn’t right to do to the people they are supposed to serve. I pay higher taxes, but I don’t get raises. From what they have done, it wouldn’t matter if the minimum wage was $30 an hour, the working person still can’t keep up with all the extra taxes, the roads are still not getting fixed and residents in the city of Paris are getting hit by the revaluation twice because we have to pay county and city taxes. And the city is raising our water bills again.
When will the working person get a break?
Bill Walker
Paris
