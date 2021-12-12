What a great week in Paris it’s been covering the news as I celebrated an old friend named History Maker of the Year on Saturday and received inspiration from a new friend earlier in the week as Toys for Tots and The Salvation Army wrapped this year’s Angel Tree campaign.
Like many others, I always thought of The Salvation Army more as a service organization than as a church, but I learned differently from life-time member Rhoda Foreman as she shared about the Army’s 125 history in Paris and about what the church has meant to her and her entire family. Read about her story today in the paper’s Living Section.
Rhoda’s story pays tribute to her mother, Mary Magneson, who, because of some anonymous person placing her name on an Angel Tree in Odessa, Texas, as a 14-year-old started going to church on a regular basis, gave her life to the Lord and at the age of 17 spent the rest of her 52 years on Earth in service at The Salvation Army in Paris. It truly is an inspirational story about a family’s continued service as Rhoda, her father and her entire family remain active.
It was heartwarming to witness the activity at the church as volunteers from the local Marine Corps League and students from Prairiland High School’s Beta Club assisted Salvation Army staff and volunteers assemble the thousands of toys soon to be distributed to needy children. Of course, Rhoda and a granddaughter were there helping as well.
On Friday, an assignment took me to the 72nd annual Boys & Girls Club auction to witness a flurry of activity at the Cottonwood Barn events venue where the community came together in support of the hundreds of youth who benefit from the club’s after-school program where they gain experiences to last a lifetime. It’s events like this that make me proud to be a part of such a giving community.
And then Saturday afternoon came the announcement of this year’s History Maker of the Year award presented to Ronnie Nutt by the Lamar County Historical Commission, a fitting recognition of a man who continues to share his love of community as he makes significant contributions toward the betterment of Paris and Lamar County.
To say Ronnie Nutt is a promoter is an understatement. From his early years as a Jaycee, he promoted celebrities coming to Paris to raise funds for childrens’ charities to include the Doug Kershaw Celebrity Golf Tournament and Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Fishing Tournament. His lifetime friendship with Oak Ridge Boys lead singer Duane Allen has opened the door to other connections in the music world, and Ronnie has taken full advantage of every opportunity to bring big names to Paris in support of many worthwhile organizations. Ronnie continues his promotional activities today as board chairman at First Christian Church with its quarterly charity dinner concerts, bringing top entertainment acts to Paris while raising funds for charitable causes.
“You are a history maker and a giver,” Duane Allen said recently about Nutt as quoted by Lamar County Commissioner Lonnie Layton upon nominating Nutt for the history maker award. “I wish we had a Ronnie Nutt in every city. I love the fact that Ronnie gives so much of his time to help others. God loves a cheerful giver, and that is what Ronnie really is.”
I couldn’t agree more. Congratulations, Ronnie, on an honor well deserved.
