When America’s religious, governmental, educational and economic foundation abandons its original intent, then what? Our Declaration of Independence says: “That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends (the 27 reasons for this declaration) it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it and to institute new government” (paragraph 4).
If you review the 27 reasons, you can see a similar state of affairs today. As a side note, am I the only one that sees the Lamar County Appraisal District’s personal property renditions as a government overreach? Anyway, how far must we go before we return to or lose our Judeo-Christian based constitutional republic, the original intent? It is our Judeo-Christian base that makes our constitutional republic exceptional and different from other republics. Do we really want to exchange it for a humanist-communist-socialist or democratic government and educational philosophy void of God-given inalienable rights and identity? Is promoting such an exchange a violation of our Constitution’s (Article IV, Section 4) republic; and if so, does it constitute an act of tyranny and treason?
Calling America a democracy and believing it to be so is what sociologists refer to as a self-fulfilling prophecy — “a false definition of a situation or belief regarding a social situation which, because one believes it and acts upon it, actually manifests itself as a ‘truth’, further strengthening the belief.” By R.K. Merton, based on W.L. Thomas’s statement: “If men define situations as real, they are real in their consequences.” Proverbs 23:7 says it like this, “Whatsoever a man thinks, so is he.” Dr. Francis A. Schaeffer’s DVD series “How Should We Then Live,” based on this very concept, shows how the “dominant thinking” from the Roman age through the various ages to our present day reflects the truth of this in the arts, sciences and social disciplines (especially religion, government and law).
So, when does enforcement of a public policy by executive order take precedence over existing law? If never, does it constitute an act of tyranny and treason? If the result is a failure to “protect and serve,” does the violation of oath of office make them an accessory to the crime? Is law enforcement essential since man is in a “fallen condition” (Romans 3:23; 13:1-7)? The only situation and condition God’s word gives for sanctuary cities (no states) is to provide a safe place for one who may have committed the death of another unaware, allowing a safe harbor to prevent another’s revenge; then swiftly transporting them to the courts to receive a fair hearing to determine guilt/innocence (Numbers 35:6-18); any other use would constitute a violation of existing law. Our justice system as it is has no need for sanctuary cities.
Congratulations to our fellow Black Americans regarding Juneteenth. If we had been celebrating emancipation annually from its beginning, we would have been a lot farther along. Prior to and after becoming America, many have fought to abolish slavery. The Civil War was probably a necessary act of God’s providence and the response of God-fearing Americans who were willing to die for freedom. “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends” (John 15:13). David Barton’s “American Heritage” series gives a hopeful account of our history based on original documents. Let not our sacrifices be in vain; unite on our Judeo-Christian foundation, and only then can America return to “our greatness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.