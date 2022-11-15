The American Film Institute periodically releases its 100 best American movies list and I came across one recently that was put together in 2008. The films are all impactful as well as entertaining and thought provoking, according to AFI.
I looked over the list with my 10 favorite movies to see where mine rated.
And come to find out, eight of my favorite movies are on the AFI’s list, while two aren’t.
I don’t know how impactful the movies were on my life, but I sure do enjoy my favorite 10 without liking one more than the others. Some are just good stories, some are filmed perfectly, others so well acted and so downright entertaining, but they are all a mix of those qualities in varying degrees.
The two films that I think are classics that AFI didn’t put on the list are “Mildred Pierce” and “The Little Foxes.”
Both those movies are from the ’40s and take two approaches in handling mother-daughter relationships. Since the movies are so old and everyone has had plenty of time to see them, I will let y’all know that the mothers failed in both movies. In one it was the daughter’s fault and in the other it was the mother’s fault.
Joan Crawford stars as the all-giving, do-anything-for-my-oldest-daughter Mildred Pierce. At the beginning of the film, her husband walks out on her and her two daughters, Kay and Veda. Kay shuffles off the mortal coil early in the film, while the money-grubbing, socially vain Veda hones her greediness and self-importance. The more Crawford’s character lavishes on the worthless Veda the more she wants. If you don’t want to slap the stuffing right out of the self-important Veda, then you need to reevaluate your values.
Bette Davis stars as Regina in “The Little Foxes,” and she is at her evil best. She plays the cold-hearted, money-is-more-important-than-everything Regina as naturally as if that is how she woke up feeling each morning.
They are both melodramatic movies, but the acting all around is superb.
My other favorites made the list of 100 films .
One of them is one of the best stories ever written about the treatment of Blacks in the South. “To Kill a Mockingbird” is finely acted, well-written and edited, and filmed beautifully.
One really big movie on my list is “Giant.” But a movie about Texas would have to be big, now wouldn’t it.
The movie’s story is sweeping and pits tradition against progress, old money against new money. It is Texas ruggedness meets eastern civility. It is love crossing ethnic, economic and age lines. It covers years in the life of Benedict family, the landed and cattle rich West Texas gentry.
The fact that it did not win the Oscar for best picture in 1957 is just another example of how stupid voters can be.
And speaking of stupid voters, they were well ensconced in 1942, too. They did not pick the incredible “Citizen Kane” as best picture, but the AFI did. The AFI calls Kane the greatest movie made in American filmmaking history, so far.
I agree it is a stupendous film that covers the life of Charles Foster Kane from his beginnings in Colorado through his building of a publishing empire to his declining fortune and finally death.
On his deathbed he murmurs, “Rosebud.” No one, in the movie, ever figured it out. But I did. There were four clues throughout the movie, but most people didn’t hone it on them. I did.
Kane was a social commentary on the silliness of capitalism. Orson Welles who starred, directed and produced the film said it was “an attack on acquisitions.”
“Grapes of Wrath” is another entertaining film that is also a social commentary dealing with the plight of those displaced by the Dust Bowl and their treatment in California. Ma Joad was honored with an Oscar and Henry Fonda should have been.
Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” is just a great movie to watch. I remember the first time I was on the edge of my seat, literally. But I still enjoy it time and time again, even though I know what is going to happen. It was great seeing Perry Mason as an evil man.
The “newest” film on my list is “ET.” It is an entertainingly funny treatment of a visitor from another planet.
“The Philadelphia Story” is a hoot as a romp through high society. Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn were great as the pair who finally get back together. I laughed out loud at parts of this movie whether I was supposed to or not. But it is a comedy, at least I think it was.
James Stewart was also in that movie and he was in another of my favorites.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a heartwarming tale of someone who was willing to do it all for his family, friends and town until life and its problems suddenly became too much. He heads for a bridge over a river to end it all, but ends up rescuing his guardian angel who shows him what the world would be like if he had never been born.
It is a great film especially for this holiday season we are entering.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
