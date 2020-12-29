I can’t even count how many times I’ve typed the words “unprecedented year” over the past several months since I’ve moved to Paris. My fingers know the keystrokes by heart.
2020 is a year none of us will soon forget, and I can’t count the number of conversations I’ve heard or social media posts I’ve seen of people eagerly awaiting the new year. We could all use a fresh start after a year of heartbreak for many.
I hope that as you read this edition of The Paris News, as well as Thursday’s and Sunday’s, you’ll take time to reflect on everything we’ve gone through together over these 12 months as we’ve compiled a series of standout stories for our readers, from the obvious struggle, Covid-19, to fights for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd to economic ups and downs right here in Paris as businesses worked harder than ever before to stay open.
We’ve selected stories we wrote that covered the most impactful events of the year because as the holidays roll around, it seems a more appropriate time than ever to reflect on what we’ve seen. I remember early in the year when Australia was being decimated by bushfires, the Pacific Northwest was panicking about the discovery of “murder hornets,” or when wildfires broke out in California. It’s easy to forget everything we’ve been through, so we’re hoping to jog your memories.
While our local newspaper won’t be covering all those, we’re taking the time to remember how 2020 has hit us here in Northeast Texas — and how we made it through together. I hope you take the time to remember, rejoice, mourn or react in any way you feel to these stories.
But as you’re reading, I do caution one thing: It’s not over yet. I’ve heard friends and family — and have caught myself, too — saying “2021 will change everything.” The new year will certainly be the symbolic end to a year of loss, triumph, division and unity — but it’s not over yet. We may switch to a new calendar year, but this pandemic won’t end. We may change the way we write the date, but social unrest and fights for justice for the lives of Black Americans won’t end. The months may get warmer, but it won’t cure political division.
We can’t package this one year of struggles into a box and call it over and done with. So while we end a year that students will read about in history textbooks for years to come, remember that our battles are not over yet. So let’s not wrap up this year and become complacent. The future is bright, but the challenges 2020 thrust upon us won’t end when we flip the calendar.
