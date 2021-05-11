There’s a mess in the City of Bogata.
Luckily, the city has Larry Hinsley at the helm, working through the mess and being as transparent with the public as possible.
Texans need more politicians like him in office.
The City of Bogata has had its fair share of fiascoes since September 2020 when former mayor Vincent Lum up and resigned the position under public scrutiny of his use of a monthly expense account without receipts for expenditures and his perceived micromanaging of the city’s police department.
The following weeks were a roller coaster for Bogata as other councilors, including then mayor pro tem Jacob Rose resigned their positions. Before Rose left, he joined the council in voting for Hinsley’s appointment to an already vacant seat. When Rose left, Hinsley rose to the occasion and became mayor pro tem.
Hinsley had moved back to his hometown about three years ago after 30 years as a pastor, director of a youth camp, lab director for a hospital and other positions around the state. He said he met his wife of 52 years in Bogata. The couple decided to retire to their hometown.
How much retirement Hinsley is enjoying is debatable given the mess he’s sorting through.
The latest kink in the chain is the discovery that Bogata owed $72,819 in back taxes and $32,972 in interest and penalties. Bogata is not a large city — owing the Internal Revenue Service more than $100,000 is a big deal for the small Red River County city.
Hinsley is working with the IRS to get the penalties dropped, but that still leaves a hefty tax bill of nearly $73,000.
This comes at a time of growth for the city, which is set to welcome a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination store in early 2022. The store should be a boon for the city because of sales tax — other small Red River Valley communities are seeing plenty of new revenue from sales taxes as Dollar General opens new stores.
The new direction of the City Council with Hinsley at the helm will undoubtedly be seen as a positive by investors and by community members. It’s reassuring that as errors are found they are brought to the public’s attention. Hinsley is doing what needs to be done in order to build public trust.
Klark Byrd
