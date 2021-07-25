We will soon have the six month birthday of the Biden administration.
It’s time for a report card:
1. On Jan. 17, I filled my gas tank with 27 gallons of gas at $1.89 per gallon. Last week, I filled up at $2.69 per gallon with a $21.62 increase. Grade F.
2. The six month count of illegals crossing our border is nearing 1 million. They flood in with no health checks, jobs or any way to make a living. They are like baby birds with their mouths open to be fed. President Joseph Biden has scattered them all over our county. While the Border Patrol is covered up with numbers too large to handle, the drug cartels are bringing tons of dope in. Grade F.
3. Pay attention to the cost of everything you buy. Ultra high inflation is hitting us. Groceries, gasoline, lumber and clothing. Grade F.
4. Some popular products have disappeared completely. Store shelves are empty. Car lots are empty. Used car prices are off the charts. Grade F.
Hayden Swaim
Paris
