One of the strangest things I have heard of lately, and one of the few welcome non-pandemic news items that have crossed the media, is the saga of the unidentified silver monoliths.
On Nov. 23, a group of wildlife workers counting sheep from the air in Utah, spotted a twice-man-sized, slender, shiny metal, three-sided structure, planted at the end of a canyon. They flew down to investigate, took pictures and reached out to the local news station. Within days, people were making the trek to the site to see it for themselves, take selfies and post them on the internet.
By Dec. 1, the thing had disappeared, but there were witnesses to the thing’s removal. A photographer on site took video of four other men pushing the thing over and then breaking it up and carting it off in pieces, while disclaiming about the evils of “leaving trash in the desert,” and their own beliefs about “leaving no trace” in wilderness areas.
That same day another monolith very nearly the same in size and appearance appeared in a mountainous region of Romania. It disappeared in turn after a few short days, but not before some intrepid camera man got there and shot images of it. These have been posted on the web and it doesn’t take that sharp of an eye to see that the Romanian structure was created by a human hand, and a clumsy one at that — the images included closeup shots of some exceedingly bad welding work on the thing. This thing disappeared in the dark of night, with no witnesses to who or how it was removed, but whoever it was left behind a hole in the ground that someone had tried to fill in with dirt and rocks.
According to news reports, before the Romanian triolith fetched up missing, yet another one of the things was found in California, about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, within an easy 30-minute hike’s distance from the city of Atascadero on a popular and well-used trail. No one saw it go up and no has reported seeing it actually come down, but it was gone within a day, reportedly taken down by a group of men who left behind a piece of metal rebar that was used to fix it to the ground.
The sightings have continued since then, including a metallic monolith that cropped up in front of a candy store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; this one, however, is not so mysterious. It was commissioned by the owner of the store who did it to drive up sales at his place. The trick worked, apparently. The owner says business has been brisk with lots of people stopping in to take selfies with the structure, which is constructed of lumber and sheet metal.
The latest monolith popped up on a beach on the Isle of Wight in England. As of Monday afternoon, it was still there, according to the media. Also, today, a couple of new ones cropped up, both in California. You just knew, California would like, totally, embrace the whole concept of this thing.
Modern day anonymous artists have a long and storied history of going out of their way to make their art in public while maintaining their anonymity, usually in order to avoid prosecution for damaging private property or for inflaming outliers opinions, but a lot of artists are politically or sociologically outspoken and still are known for their works.
It’s no surprise to me that so many people are taken with the idea of these mysterious monoliths. People love a good mystery, especially if it’s benign and no one gets hurt. We all love the idea of a rascal doing something clever and getting away with its scot-free.
The real mystery behind the monoliths is not who did it, but their choice of the original remote location and how they could have made sure those sheep counters would stumble upon it to get the ball rolling on this monolith mania.
