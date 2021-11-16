I love being out on the road, taking in the sights around the country as I travel from one town to the next. That means I’ve stayed at a lot of hotels and motels of varying degrees of quality.
There was that one time in an Oklahoma town when I stopped on my way back to Texas from a long road trip that took me up to North Dakota. I picked a motel that didn’t look too shabby, and the price was right. I unpacked and distributed things around the room and bathroom, closing the door when I left. I settled in with burgers, fries, ice cream and the TV. After a couple of hours of snacking, TV viewing and that long day on the road, I decided to head in for a quick shower.
The bathroom door was locked. I called the front desk, but no one picked up. So, down I went to see what could be done about the locked door.
I will tell you right now, some people just don’t belong in customer service jobs. A man appeared after I rang the bell, and I told him my bathroom door was locked. Instead of saying something like, “well, let’s go take care of that,” he stood right there in front of me and said, “No, it is not locked.”
Intrigued, I told him I know when a door is locked and asked him why on this green Earth would I come all the way down here to say my door was locked, if it wasn’t locked? That’s when he said he would come and show me it was not locked.
When we got to the room, he tried to open it and guess what: It was locked. Then, in another act of “we don’t do customer service here,” he had the absolute gall to say, “Just what did you do to the door?”
I was already not thinking pleasant things about this yahoo, so I told him I nailed it shut and materialized on this side of the door. What did he mean? What did I do? Anyway, somebody from maintenance had to come in and unlock the door “that was not locked.”
Speaking of poor customer service, on one of my road trips I came upon a little town that was having a county fair. I love candied apples, wandering around the livestock barns and seeing the exhibits folks enter in fair competitions. So, I stopped and found a trailer selling candied apples. I walked up and said, “I’ll have a wrapped candy apple.” That’s something I always say when getting one to take home with me.
The person looked at me like I had just told her she looked like the backend of a heifer and snapped, “All our stuff is wrapped; we are clean here.”
Somebody got up on the wrong side of the candy cooker that morning.
Again, some people just don’t belong in the service industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.