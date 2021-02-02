In recognition of World Cancer Day on Feb. 4, I would like to draw attention to the often neglected survivorship issue of lymphedema. This incurable but treatable condition affects 15% of cancer survivors overall, and 40% of all breast cancer survivors.
When cancer treatments remove or damage lymph nodes and vessels lymphedema can result — sometimes immediately, other times not for years after cancer treatment. All survivors are at lifetime risk of developing this chronic and potentially debilitating condition.
Worse yet, Medicare and many private insurance plans fail to cover the medically necessary, prescription compression supplies required to manage lymphedema. Without this central component of care patients are at significantly increased risk of infection and hospitalization.
Especially during a pandemic, patients must have access to care. On behalf of the millions of Americans with lymphedema, please ask Congress to close this coverage gap by visiting LymphedemaTreatmentAct.org.
Susan Williams
Savoy
