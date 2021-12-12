It’s not every day you see competitors come together, shake hands and share a laugh, but that’s exactly what happened Dec. 4 when representatives from local dealerships came together at Paris Harley-Davidson for Toys For Tots. The dealerships play a big role in the local effort since they are the primary funders of the Bikes For Tikes program, but they go above and beyond just bikes. They donated boxes upon boxes of toys, and then they chipped in a few hundred dollars apiece to help Toys For Tots get more bikes. It was a powerful reminder of just how much good can be done when communities come together.
Thumbs up too this week to David Freeman, an artist who has helped bring color to our communities. Freeman painted Paris’ downtown Dr Pepper mural. He’s also the artist who worked to restore Roxton’s mural, originally painted in 2001, who painted about Honey Grove’s sweet life and who recently gave Detroit its Little Motor City mural. These murals often become attractions themselves as people take selfies or tourists line up for a picture. Freeman enjoys working as an artist, and that shows in the work he’s done.
Thumbs down this week goes to those who took to social media to suggest disturbing the peace in hopes of interrupting a political candidate’s meet and greet. Candidates of every shade will be visiting the Red River Valley before the 2022 primary election. There should be enough respect in this town that neither party’s supporters will interrupt the other during such meetings.
