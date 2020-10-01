What happened Tuesday night? President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden were supposed to participate in the first of three presidential debates. What happened was anything but a debate.
There was a time when what happened Tuesday night would not have been tolerated. When Richard Nixon debated John F. Kennedy Jr. in the first televised presidential debate on Sept. 26, 1960, Nixon proved he knew policy but lost public standing simply because he sweated. It didn’t matter he had been nursing a knee infection in the run-up to the debate. The public ultimately chose the more youthful JFK.
And in 1992, incumbent President George H.W. Bush seemingly confirmed growing public sentiment that he was bored by ordinary Americans when he glanced at his watch during a televised debate with Bill Clinton and Ross Perot. That moment was widely seen as the moment Bush lost.
Then there’s Tuesday. “There’s nothing smart about you, Joe,” Trump said at one point. “Will you shut up, man?” Biden later snapped.
There was nothing presidential about either man’s performance. In fact, the Commission on Presidential Debates is making changes to provide order to the next confrontation.
None of the presidential debates will sway either party’s base. Those voters are locked in. Statistically, neither the Republicans or the Democrats can win without the support of independents, and that’s what the debates are for — to sway independents.
The next debate is between the vice presidential candidates, incumbent Mike Pence and challenger Kamala Harris, on Wednesday, and it could be the debate that determines the election for some. Let’s hope they provide the debate Americans should have seen Tuesday.
Klark Byrd
