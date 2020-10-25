Given my occupation and the history of newspapers and elections, it might just surprise you to learn I’m not a regular voter. I’m a nonpartisan who’s missed an election or two in the past.
Before I went to work in newspapers and picked up a beat covering elected officials, I voted irregularly, but I did so with an enormous amount of ignorance. There were times I cast my vote for a candidate only because I recognized their name — an all-too-common occurrence among voters. I was poor in a very rural area, so I didn’t have cable TV, regular access to newspapers and the internet was in its infancy. So, I often cast my vote because I knew a name or because other people in my household said that was the candidate to vote for.
I became an educated voter when I joined my first newspaper. That’s when I started covering a city council, and that’s when I began to appreciate the importance of public offices. However, that’s also when people started to attack me because of who they thought I was voting for, even though I had no stated position. As a side note, that was not a unique experience to that particular community. It happened here, too. I had not yet registered to vote in Lamar County when the November 2018 election came around, yet the day after the election, we received an email from a local resident saying: “I bet Klark is upset his Democrat buddies were voted out of office.”
It was because of snide jabs like that — and worse, up to and including death threats — while I was at my first newspaper that I set ground rules for voting. One, my vote will be earned by a candidate based on their records, their ideas and their character. And two, I do not vote in races in which I personally cover the position or office sought.
The second rule makes me something of an anomaly among journalists. I’ve had many conversations with colleagues over the years, many of whom disagree with this abstention, but that is my choice. I hold no allegiance to incumbent or challenger, only to providing coverage of the seat or office.
At any rate, we’re in the early voting period now, and I will for the first time in my life cast an early ballot. I usually wait for election day, however, Thursday’s presidential debate helped me settle my mind on the only race that was still in question for me. I feel comfortable with my candidate of choice, and that’s all that matters about my vote.
No matter when or how you cast your vote, what’s important is that you educate yourself on the candidates and on the issues, and that you take the time to select that which represents you best.
Happy voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.