Did you know that the Irish leave out mince pies and a pint of Guinness out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve? Honestly, that sounds better than milk and cookies right now.
Because my column falls on Christmas Eve, I’ve been toodling around the internet looking at different holiday traditions and mulling over my own family traditions.
Apparently in Sweden, they create a giant straw goat as a decoration for the holiday season. It’s called the Yule Goat. The tradition is thought to date back to before the Swedes were converted to Christianity, a time when they celebrated pagan holidays. And many of our traditions surrounding Christmas do have their basis in pagan worship.
For instance, according to historian Kenneth Davis in an interview with CBS News, mistletoe was derived from the druids, who believed the parasitic plant was “an all-powerful healing item from the sacred oak tree.”
Speaking of trees, the Christmas tree itself could have two different origins. The first being the Romans celebration of Saturnalia — also celebrated in December with the winter solstice. Roman would hang apples and the like onto greenery, a theory Davis supports. Or an alternate but more accepted theory is it dates back to the 17th century German pagan tradition of bringing greenery into the home as an act of sympathetic magic, a symbol of spring to come on the darkest night of the year. Protestant reformer Martin Luther is considered the first person to put lighted candles on an evergreen tree in his home over Christmas.
While we’re on the subject of Saturnalia, nobody really knows when Jesus was born, so the reason for the season could have happened in another season. Some historians theorize that “shepherds watching over their flock by night” shows it was probably in the spring. How many shepherds do you know who would sit out in the dead of winter with their animals instead of in a warm barn somewhere?
One of my favorite odd Christmas traditions involves the dead Welsh horse. Yes, you read that right. In Wales, the Mari Lwyd — no, don’t ask me to actually pronounce it — is a wassailing tradition. A kind of hobby horse is fashioned out of a horse’s skull mounted on a pole and carried by someone hidden under a sheet or sackcloth. The Mari Lwyd with an entourage travels around the neighborhood and requests entry to homes through song. The homeowner must also respond —- in the negative — in verse, and if they can’t come up with anything or eventually give up, the Mari Lwyd is allowed to enter the home and eat and drink whatever they please. It’s basically an ancient rap battle, and the winner gets booze and food paid for by the loser.
My Christmas won’t be quite as colorful, but it will be fun. We’ve got a smoked turkey, lots and lots of baked goods — provided by yours truly — and the family tradition of scratch off lottery tickets for everyone. Actual gifts are optional. One year, my mother passed out gag lottery tickets that were all winners and redeemable “only in la la land.” My aunt just about had a heart attack when she scratched hers off — and then she read the back of the ticket. We still laugh about that one.
Happy holidays to everyone.
