Benjamin Franklin once said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Although he was talking about fire prevention, the famous line applies to many aspects of life, perhaps none more so than health care.
It’s a philosophy Mark DeMay has put to work in Fannin County’s Indigent Health Care program, and one Texas lawmakers would be wise to remember as they consider a potential extension of Medicaid benefits for eligible new mothers. The programs are similar in that both are meant to save lives, get recipients healthy enough to return to the workforce and to be short-term forms of aid.
Currently, new Texas mothers who are eligible for pregnancy Medicaid have benefits for up to two months after giving birth. The Texas House offered a one-year extension of that benefit, whereas the Senate called for six months. Either would be an improvement affecting tens of thousands of women in Texas, which has the largest number of uninsured residents in the nation. About half the babies in Texas are born to mothers on Medicaid — about 181,000 in 2018.
What DeMay told Fannin County commissioners about Indigent Health Care applies to state pregnancy Medicaid — the money should be seen as a life- and money-saving investment. The care a mother receives through Medicaid can save her life, thereby saving her family and her ability to provide for it.
Klark Byrd
