Today is the day — Day 90. The last day of my self-prescribed fitness trial, and it falls on a Sunday, which means no early morning 5K. I will have weight lifting to do this afternoon, but that’s something I’ll squeeze in before bed since today is my oldest daughter’s 16th birthday.
Oh, did I mention I’m on the road this weekend? Yeah, it turns out someone who’s serious about their exercise and fitness goals can get the job done even when they’re away from home. It just takes some planning. I knew in August I’d be in Nebraska this weekend, so I made sure the trip fit into my weight lifting schedule. Friday and Monday are my driving days, and both are rest days from lifting since I lift for two days and rest for one. My morning 5Ks are done every day except Sunday, and I can do them before we hit the road.
So, what’s changed in 90 days? My weight, my strength and my attitude toward physical fitness. I was 194.6 pounds in early July, about 24 pounds heavier than when I moved to Paris just over three years ago. About 15 pounds of that I put on since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Part of my motivation for tackling this 90-day challenge was wanting to get rid of those pandemic pounds, and I’m happy to say I’ve done that. On Thursday, the scale said I’m 180 pounds.
In addition to losing body fat, I also wanted to gain muscle. Building muscle takes a lot of calories and macronutrients — you can’t make something from nothing. I knew going in I needed to increase my daily calorie intake. For the last three years, I kept my daily calories to between 1,200 and 1,500, the same range as when I was actively losing weight from my max of 340 pounds. The range might seem low, but remember I wasn’t exercising at all and I was slowly gaining weight again. As you might imagine, I was concerned that increasing my calories would adversely affect my weight loss.
It didn’t.
For the past 90 days, I’ve eaten between 2,000 and 2,200 calories a day — an increase of about 800 calories — and I still lost weight. That means two things: one, I’ve lost body fat faster than I’ve built muscle; and two, I’m not yet eating enough for maximum muscle gain. That’s OK because I’m not looking to become the next Lou Ferrigno. I just want to be a healthy 41-year-old dad.
As the “big guy” who became the skinny guy who became the average joe looking to be more fit, I can tell you that food — your diet — is the most important tool for both fat loss and muscle gain. Unless you plan to spend your entire day exercising, you’ll spend more time with food than with your weights. To sharpen my focus on what I was eating, I kept a food journal. Yes, it’s a pain in the butt but the payoff is worth it.
I started journaling 25 days after I started exercising. I created it in Google Sheets (Microsoft Excel), and it’s simple, meaning I track the information you find on nutrition labels. My research suggested trying a macronutrient profile of 30% fat, 30% carbs and 40% protein. My first food journal entry showed I was way off — I ate just 1,590 calories that day and 51% of it was fat. It took about a week to correct my diet so it was working for me and my goals.
I’ve got just about everything diet-wise in line now except sodium. I lead a busy life, working up to 70 hours a week and being the father of five kids with three still at home, and that means I turn to convenience foods — deli meats, frozen meals and fast foods — a bit too often. But thanks to my food journal, I’ve toned it down from around 5,000 milligrams of sodium a day to between 2,300 and 3,000 mg. Still high, but better. I might have lost more if I reduced my sodium intake because sodium increases water retention.
So, what’s next? Probably another 90 days. I’m setting short-term goals that I hope will compound into the completion of a long-term goal. I still have some body fat I want gone, and there’s no sense in letting the weights, bench and squat rack in my bedroom gather dust.
I know it seems like there are all kinds of barriers when it comes to our health, but it will never improve if we don’t do something. Start somewhere small, and build on that success. My daily 5Ks started as two 1.6-mile walks every day, and now I do the whole 3.2 miles in less than 40 minutes in the morning before work.
Just 150 minutes — two and a half hours — of moderate-intensity exercise each week is enough to provide health benefits. If you can’t find that time, start looking at your diet and see what changes you can make there.
If I’ve learned anything, it’s to stop wishing for change and to start making it happen.
