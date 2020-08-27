*Correction: This letter has been corrected to reflect that Collins' stated statistic is the number of people shot to death by police, not the number of people killed by police.
The sage of the local Democrat party, Gary O’Connor’s response in The Paris News, Sunday edition to an offering by Jerry Dudley titled “Liberal academics out to destroy America’s culture” was, as usual, filled with fabrication, deliberate omissions and his version of history.
To start, Mr. Dudley was on target with his information, however, history repeats itself with Mr. O’Connor on his inability to convey truth and history in his offerings.
O’Connor states that “For every one Anglo man killed by police, three Black people are killed.” In fact, per Statista.com, in 2018 police shot to death 399 Anglo people and 209 Black people. In 2019, Anglo deaths totaled 370 and Black deaths totaled 235.
This is a far cry from the three Black people for one Anglo person as he claimed.
In addition, it was the Democrats that formed the KKK as the enforcement arm of their party to control the Black community after President Abraham Lincoln (a Republican) had freed them from slavery. He also forgot to say anything about Black on Black killings in Chicago and other cities across the nation. Nor did he touch on issues with the BLM and Antifa activities against the nation. The many Democrat controlled cities that are racked and sacked with riots and looting by the same groups, totally ignoring facts that they are acknowledged left wing socialist groups.
Then Mr. O’Connor jumped all over “capitalism” as a great evil. The same evil that he was able to prosper greatly by and giving the ability to take the many foreign cruises and tours that he so enjoys.
Bottom line, Mr. Dudley was on track and Mr. O’Connor was off the rails again.
Bill Collins
Paris
