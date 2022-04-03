The Native Prairies Association of Texas and the North Texas prairie community have long been aware of Smiley-Woodfin Meadow and its value as the largest remaining Blackland prairie remnant in Texas. That means it was never plowed and the original ecosystem was intact. Those are extremely rare. There had been attempts to place a conservation easement on this property to protect it, but the original owners declined. As a result, there is nothing in place to protect this prairie. NPAT can only state our opinion about the developments and work to discourage this kind of use on Texas’ disappearing prairie lands.
The news about a solar project being leased on Smiley-Woodfin Meadow created a lot of discussion in the prairie community. Like many others, we were dismayed and alarmed to hear that this prairie was going to be the site of a solar “farm.”
In short, we support renewable energy, but not at the cost of sensitive ecosystems and quality conservation lands. There are solar companies taking habitat into consideration and adapting for wildlife, particularly pollinators, but this should be something that will add to an ecosystem, not take away from it. Or worse, destroy it.
There is no way an existing prairie covered in solar panels is going to thrive. At the very least it will become degraded. Constant mowing, herbicide use and shade are not conducive to keeping a prairie healthy. The fencing inhibits wildlife movement. When the lease is over, what will remain?
With as few prairies as we have left in Texas, we cannot support these types of projects. While the tallgrass prairie is not a federally protected ecosystem, it is highly endangered. It is a big part of the natural heritage of Texas. We should be taking pride in what we have left, not destroying it.
This is going to become an issue as solar energy moves into Texas. We are not against solar power. But we encourage placing these facilities on already degraded lands or on rooftops in the cities where the energy is needed. Prairies are particularly vulnerable because grasslands are perceived as “empty space” or something that can easily be developed. To find out why prairies matter, visit texasprairie.org/why-prairies-matter.
Prairies are also a vital environmental solution for the future!
On the Loss of Texas Lands
Texas Farmland is the Most Threatened in the Nation. The American Farmland Trust shared that Texas farms are under severe threat, its best land is succumbing to development. The results from its May 2020 report “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States” identifies exactly where agricultural land has been paved over, fragmented, or otherwise converted to uses that jeopardize agriculture. AFT is asking partners to join in turning back the tide of land loss by working to strengthen state and federal policies, build public support for protecting farmland and ranchland, and usher in a brighter future for agriculture. farmland.org/texasfarmland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.