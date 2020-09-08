People running the government always want more money, higher taxes; it is their salary, and their retirement and their fringe benefits.
County administrators always have court on a weekday morning when people that have a job are at work. They cannot attend the meeting while they are at work earning money to pay their taxes.
City councils have too much of general business on their agenda.
Right now, we have progressive money owed for local taxes, more dollars every year in some form. How much more money do you owe for water, sewer and trash in addition to taxes this year?
Is the “increase in the tax bill, water and sewer bill, and trash “ for large corporations (for us essentially foreign owed) as great as the increase in your tax bill, especially considering all of the local government support your taxes pay for?
Is the progressive increase in tax abatements representative of the number of the true increase of employees?
If foreign-owned corporations paid their fair share of taxes in all forms, how much could we pay all of our police, firemen, city and government employees and teachers?
For instance, we always hear our police are trained by us and most quit and go to serve in a larger city for greater salaries. How does that affect our crime rate, schools and quality of our life in Paris and Lamar County?
Dr. Richard Swint
Paris
