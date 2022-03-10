Everyone remembers Jeff Foxworthy’s “You might be a redneck if” comedy routine from the ’90s, don’t you? Things like “you might be a redneck if you mow the lawn and find two cars” or “you might be a redneck if you have a service of 12 matching bowls and every one has Cool Whip on the side.”
Thomas and I have never considered ourselves sophisticated, but we never thought of ourselves as true rednecks either. We think of ourselves as country people. What else are you if a town of 700 felt too big and you moved out in the country where there is no other house in sight? You’re country if stock means cattle instead of a financial investment. I suppose eating sandwiches in the corral and chasing an escaped calf down the road in your brand new car also qualifies as country.
But redneck? No. After all, we don’t have recliners on the front porch or a dead row of old lawnmowers out back. I do occasionally fuss at Thomas for having too many dead refrigerators in the shop for storage — but it’s good, dirt dauber storage at least.
We don’t have duct tape holding on a car mirror or carry mattresses on top of the car. We do have matching flatware and dishes, and none have a product name on them. We both speak reasonable English.
I admit we did bring a pen full of ducks home from a flea market in our car once, but that was a long time ago. And the ducks were too good a value to pass up.
But, all in all, we have always been content to be country without crossing over into redneck territory.
Don’t get me wrong, now. We know and love a number of proud rednecks. There are no better hearted, more loyal or fun friends to have. We treasure them. And the rednecks we know take pride in their own redneckedness. They have no pretensions and very few insecurities.
Most of you know my husband loves goats. He always has. Something about the energetic, bouncing creatures appeals to him. I guess we’ve kept a few goats as his hobby for 20 years or so. And he loves watching baby goats play. For that matter, I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t enjoy that. We provide lawn chairs for visitors and animal crackers for them to feed the goats.
Last spring our little Pygmy had three adorable little kids. The male went to a good home, we kept the two little girls. And all winter Thomas has searched for another Billy to use with the three girls, Hoppy, Stormy and Rainy.
We didn’t want to buy one because we don’t need him except for this one round of breeding.
As usual, things can get convoluted. Darla Barr, who was a game warden in Lamar County for years, posted something on Facebook about her goats. I contacted her. She had a Pygmy male that had just been sent to Powderly to become a daddy at a man’s small goat herd. She put us in touch with him. He kept the little guy for several months. Then he let us know we could come get him.
Last week Thomas drove to Powderly and returned with Spot, a dandy little fellow with a strange Mohawk hairdo and surprisingly good disposition. As we watched him strolling around the goat pen, I was struck by a thought. We have done this before. We rented a Billy for $15 for a couple of months. That one came from Cuthand. That one had no name.
Then we were graciously loaned Percy by our neighbor, Ty Merritt. Percy was good at his job, but had a serious attitude problem. But that’s another story. Suffice it to say that Percy resides neither at our place nor Ty’s.
Then Ally Huddleston Jones loaned us Leroy, the smallest Nubian Billy I’ve ever seen. He is the father of the two girls we kept.
Now, we have rented, for $15 a month again, Spot! Yep, this is the fourth time we have rented or borrowed a goat for the express purpose of having more goats.
Yes, I have to face up to facts here. That’s crossing the line from country to full blown, card carrying redneck.
Because I honestly think saying things like “the time I drove to Powderly to rent the goat” and “remember when Ally loaned us little Leroy? He sure was a dandy” pushes us over the edge from country to redneck.
Yep, you might be a redneck if you’ve ever borrowed or rented a goat not just once but four times.
