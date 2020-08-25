As we celebrate the momentous 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, I feel a sense of pride and victory as a woman. Ratified 100 years ago, the 19th Amendment changed the course of history by giving women the right to vote and allowing them to have a political voice — Anglo women, that is.
As many Anglo suffragettes rested on their laurels, content with their landmark achievement, Black women were still sidelined and disenfranchised, and key activists in the movement banked their success on the downfall of Black Americans. It’s not fair to celebrate such an achievement without acknowledging its shortcomings. Particularly as a person who benefitted from the passing of this amendment, I’m not trying to downplay its significance, but rather reflect on who was, and who was not, served by it.
Susan B. Anthony is one of the first women who come to mind when conversations about women’s suffrage are on the table. One of the most well-known suffrage activists, who hosted the historical Seneca Falls Convention, her picture in textbooks conjures up an image of a flawless, selfless advocate. But that picture of her is sorely misinformed.
Even though Anthony partnered with Frederick Douglass, a Black abolitionist, she, and several of her colleagues, attempted to further their movement at the expense of Black people. Anthony’s interpretation of “women” was thoroughly Anglo and overwhelmingly middle or upper class, and she was vocal in her opposition to the 15th Amendment, which gave Black men the right to vote. Anthony referred to Black men as rapists and strongly believed that it was appalling to offer them the right to vote before Anglo women — even though many Black men were turned away from the polls anyways.
She and other Anglo suffragists also banked their effort on the argument that more Anglo voters (women) would mean more people, and more of an opportunity, to overrule the Black vote. For some of them, fighting for Anglo women’s suffrage was directly related to silencing Black voices.
Even after the amendment was passed, blatant efforts to deter Black voters, like poll taxes and literacy tests, were employed. Black Americans, women now included, may have had the right to vote, but that right was not guaranteed.
Not only did the Anglo suffragists like Anthony have racist motives in their advocacy, but Black suffragists, like Ellen Watkins Harper, are often sidelined, or eliminated entirely from the lessons we learn about the struggle for the 19th Amendment. The story many of us learn about how women gained the right to vote is a whitewashed one — and it’s time to acknowledge that.
So, yes, women’s right to vote is a right we should all respect and cherish. But was the journey to it truly motivated by justice for all? No.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.