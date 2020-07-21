I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gina Prestridge and the employees of the Paris-Lamar County Health District for their diligent work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gina and her team have worked exhausting hours since March to assure the people of our county have been cared for appropriately, as well as dealing with testing, tracing and reporting. This department is small, yet efficiently managed by Gina and her staff, not only during the pandemic but every day.
Gina, please know that you are all greatly appreciated for what you routinely do as well as the added responsibility of the pandemic.
Nancy Stallings
Paris
