The needs of Clarksville ISD should be classified as extreme and in need of immediate attention. When I first arrived in Clarksville three years ago, it was immediately apparent to me that putting together a healthy, sensible and affordable bond package would have to soon be included in the scope of my work here. I inherited a district with an academic rating of a 67, and we now sit 12 points better at 79.
Although we are better, I can assure those who are reading me that this district cannot be fully restored until certain critical infrastructure issues are addressed. Succinctly put: Facilities matter and cannot be acquired without the majority of local communities making a bold statement by going beyond what is lawfully financially required of them and supporting kids attending their local school district.
The Clarksville community has demonstrated in the past that effective communication from me makes a difference. I do believe the Clarksville community is an intelligent community that simply requires accurate facts before making an informed decision. I believe Clarksville ISD has a great story to tell regarding our district needs, and I will use this forum weekly up until voting day to provide this community with the information it requires.
Cheatham Elementary School
Cheatham came into existence in 1965 during the waning days of public-school segregation serving as Clarksville’s K-12 solution for all black students. Cheatham’s purpose was short-lived as its last all black graduating class was in 1969. Since then, Cheatham has served multiple purposes as Clarksville’s Middle School and now its elementary.
Visual evidence is abundant that not much has been done to transform Cheatham into an environment capable of providing 21st century education to its students. Things to note are the narrow hallways, small classes, restroom conditions and the need for student safety upgrades. The needs have reached a point where they can well be classified as dire.
The safety and security of our students is paramount. There is a need to re-fortify Cheatham to further ensure the safety of our students and to match safety standards that are consistently seen in other districts. Currently, our kids have to exit the main building in order to reach the recently added art and music programs now taking place at Cheatham. Our kids are exposed to poor weather and any other possible threats.
We now find ourselves living within the social distancing movement. We have been challenged to meet social distancing expectations at a school that contains a large wing where each classroom in that wing’s square footage is 495 and lined with very small hallways for student transition. In addition to the possible health issues created by small classrooms, they create academic disadvantages for both our teachers and students. Specifically, small classrooms only work if all students in the classroom are on the same academic level. We all well know that the academic levels and experiences that kids bring to school can widely vary. Frequently, the most successful teachers are keen at grouping kids into small groups based on ability or other criterias and teaching at an academic appropriate level.
This bond package will focus on the restoration of Cheatham Elementary School instead of building an entirely new school, thus leaving another vacant school in the city of Clarksville. It addresses removing the oldest wing at Cheatham containing those very small classrooms and replacing it with a new wing that contains classrooms that meet the Texas Education Agency’s recommendation of 700-square-foot classrooms, a relocation of the office to the front of the school that will contain a more secure entrance vestibule, the addition of three classrooms and the restoration of the current restrooms.
We are thrilled that Cheatham’s enrollment now approaches 300 students. It is the responsibility of the residents of Clarksville to ensure that each and every one of the students attending its schools has facilities and opportunities on par with other school districts in our area who have already passed bonds to address their facility deficits.
