I found much has changed in the way trials take place in District Judge Wes Tidwell’s courtroom last week because of Covid-19, but the judge’s demeanor, his appreciation of the judicial system, the consideration he shows jurors and the dignity he brings to the courtroom remain unchanged.
Masks are required, social distancing is maintained by jurors sitting outside the immediate confines of the jury box, and plexiglass dividers separate both the witness stand and the district’s clerk’s place in the courtroom. Seating in the gallery is separated with every other row marked unavailable.
Jurors are divided between two jury rooms to maintain social distancing while not in the courtroom. When it comes time for deliberation, the courtroom is vacated for jury use. Spectators are asked to wait a floor below to ensure jury privacy. The judge often apologies for inconveniences, and refers to changes as pandemic protocol. Whether these changes represent a new normal in the courtroom remains to be seen, but rest assured these measures will stay in place as long as the judge deems them necessary.
Not unexpected, little has changed in the way Judge Tidwell conducts business, nor in the way he demonstrates respect and expresses appreciation for the men and women who serve on juries. I have heard him express himself many times, but each time he reinforces my own appreciation of our judicial system.
The jury deliberated more than three hours Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning before rendering a guilty verdict in the child sexual abuse trial of a Powderly man, who received 75 years imprisonment. After reading the guilty verdict, Tidwell told the jury he empathizes with them because of the emotional strain caused by taking away a person’s freedom and sending them to prison, something he is faced to do on a regular basis.
“I saw it on your faces,” Tidwell said. “It drains you; pulls it out of you, and you will struggle with this for a few days. But feel good about yourself as having participated in the system.”
At a time our justice system and our Constitution are under attack, and we all are being pulled in different directions, it is refreshing to hear the judge talk about our justice system, a system, while not perfect, is the greatest ever known to man.
“Folks like you showing up, putting yourself through this pain, goes a long way toward making our system better. When you leave this courthouse and drive around the square and see this big ole pink granite building, you’re going to realize that somebody else is sitting in the same chair, doing the same thing, going through the same struggles, the same thoughts and the same feelings that you have right now,” he said.
What the judge always says before ending his remarks should leave an impression on everyone who hears or reads his words.
“Six or seven thousands of miles away while you’re sitting up here, men and women are being shot at so we can come do this. I think it’s absolutely insane for us not to show up and pay respect to those who are willing to give their lives so we can have this great country. Keep that in mind because I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”
