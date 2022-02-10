We lost a calf this week. It’s always upsetting. For far more reasons than the financial loss, it upsets us. And that’s hard to explain to people who have never raised livestock.
We have a very small herd of cattle now compared to the days we had a large herd, multiple bulls and fed square bales of hay daily.
Some of my best memories as a child are tied in to going to the pasture with my dad. I learned to drive on the Ford 8n tractor as Dad pitched off hay from the trailer. I can’t count the number of new calves I’ve seen over the many years, and the joy each one brings never gets old.
Neither has the sadness of losing a cow, calf or bull ever lessened, although our acceptance of the old English saying “the only ones what can’t lose ’em is them what’s don’t have ’em” has become firmer.
Another early job was putting a rope around a dead cow’s neck to drag her to disposal. That was upsetting then and it is now.
This little fellow was born to a heifer. If you don’t know, that’s a first-time mom. He required assistance to enter the world. He was stuck and his tongue was already swollen. He was very close to death when Thomas found him and nephew JR managed to deliver him. His new mama wasn’t sure about him. She licked him dry, but wouldn’t let him nurse.
JR fed him a bottle. We tucked the pretty little black, white-faced baby in the hay in the sun. His mama stayed close but still wouldn’t stand still for him to eat. So he received a few more bottles. Then, he gained enough strength to chase his mama down and fill his stomach on his own. For two days he was glued to her side, eating at will and gaining strength. He wasn’t up to running, kicking and bucking with the other newborns, but he was fine.
Then came the brutal, bitter freezing rain. Even that wouldn’t have been a problem, except for one mistake. The little guy, probably following the cow towards shelter from that cruel, howling wind, stumbled into a depression that was filling up with the ice water pouring from the sky. It was more than his little body could handle. He froze.
Poor JR found him at daylight, his mama standing by, so upset. JR took the calf away so his mama wouldn’t stay distraught as long. Of course, nothing could save him from his feelings. He had worked so hard with that baby.
There is nothing routine about this. It hurts. We feel grief for the calf, for the cow and for ourselves.
Why am I telling you this? Because I want to point out that most of us producing beef, lamb or pork are not cruel. We don’t see our stock as just dumb animals. No, to produce the best quality meat, we believe animals should experience a happy, normal life. Do we sell them for food? Yes, it’s part of the process, and it’s a process as old as time. People need and want meat. We want to provide people with that meat in the most humane manner possible.
We don’t look out into our pasture and see bovines with dollar signs. We see animals we know. We know their bloodlines, often they have names. We understand their temperament. Most will take cattle cubes from our hands. They are regularly vaccinated, wormed and doctored. We feed them protein blocks and syrup tubs. We laugh when their pretty white faces are dirty from licking the molasses tubs. It’s like we give them candy!
When we doctor a sick or injured animal, it’s not only because it’s financially sound. We care, as do most growers.
The world is filled with people who often don’t understand the process. Many think that raising livestock is simple. You buy cows, put them on grass, they have calves, you sell them and make money. Not that simple. Not at all.
Others think those of us who raise animals for meat are cruel, heartless brutes who do not care about the well being of the stock we raise.
It’s hard to explain. It requires some serious understanding of the laws of nature, of which we are all a part whether we want to admit it or not. We’re just closer to the basics than those who only pick up a package of meat to take home.
But trust me, livestock owners or those who work with animals love them. We truly do. It can be a tough business. We think it’s worth it.
