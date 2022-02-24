The relative peace Europe has known since the end of World War II was shattered today as Russian tanks and troops pushed into neighboring Ukraine amid explosions as Russia targeted Ukraine’s military installations.
Putin ordered the “full scale war,” as Ukraine’s presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak termed it, despite global condemnation and threats of severe sanctions. Worse, Putin sent a chilling reminder that Russia is a world nuclear power, warning that any country attempting to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”
“No one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor,” Putin said.
The response from the U.S. thus far has been condemnation and economic sanctions. President Joe Biden plans to announce more sanctions later today to punish the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders.
One thing the president has said he will not do is send U.S. troops to fight Russia. To avoid any potential conflict, Biden pulled out from Ukraine scores of U.S. troops who had been training the country’s fighters. Any engagement between U.S. and Russian fighters would lead to an all but certain outcome — world war.
Despite a popular television talking head asking Americans to question their opposition of Putin, the potential for a nuclear world war is why the U.S. holds Russia at arms length. Decades of distrust have been built between the two superpowers.
Russia also is cozying up to China — a move that could dampen the effect of sanctions on Russia by other nations. Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met earlier this month and reaffirmed their desire to have closer ties. Both countries have stated their opposition to NATO’s growth, pitting them against the interest of member nations like the U.S. Ukraine desired membership in NATO, a move Putin viewed as encroachment.
Americans haven’t had much to rally around as a united front lately. Political divisions run deep, but not as deep as our distrust of Russia. In the hours following Russia’s initial attack, U.S. politicians on both sides of the aisle condemned the move.
People are suffering, and lives have already been lost. For now, all most Americans can do is pray. Pray for the Ukrainian people. Pray the conflict does not extend further and ends soon. Pray for democracy.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.