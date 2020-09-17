Sometimes in this job, I start to wonder if I’ll ever run out of firsts.
But then I remember that the unexpected tends to pop up in this job; rather, it’s a hazard of journalism in general.
Monday night was no exception. In the parking lot of the Bogata City Hall, myself, two other reporters, at least 30 residents and several members of law enforcement waited for the meeting to start. We all were — socially distanced, of course — gathered around a big monitor setup on a table just outside the City Council chambers, with the door open. The monitor showed the meeting inside broadcast through Zoom.com, and the audio coming softly over the speakers nearby, just barely heard through the talkative crowd.
After then-mayor Vincent Lum resigned, it was the first time I had ever heard cheering of any kind at a governmental meeting. It was also the first time I had ever seen a city official walked out of a meeting with an escort from law enforcement. I found out from another official that Lum had called the state troopers in himself, worried about possible violence breaking out during the meeting.
When then-councilman Don Roach walked out after resigning, the woman accompanying him said to the spectators, “y’all have been lied to.” The meeting took a grand total of two minutes before the council no longer had a quorum and couldn’t finish city business at the special meeting. It was the shortest meeting I’ve ever been to, including any and all of the public hearing meetings where nobody shows up to speak — it’s always just me and whatever quorum of a governing body sitting there for a required amount of time to satisfy state law.
Of course, now the question is “who’s going to replace those two spots?” Between the county judge, commissioners, Mayor Pro Tem Jacob Rose and the city’s attorney, Jay Garrett, it will get worked out, but probably not by the November election.
And I do hope the police chief and his officers get the $1 an hour raise that set off the whole chain of events.
After the walkout, with spectators perched on lawn chairs and chairs taken from City Hall in the parking lot, one of the voices called out, “Now what?”
The suggestion came back “Anyone got a barbecue?” which set everybody laughing.
And given the mood of the Bogata residents after the meeting, there might as well have been a barbecue present. People were walking back and forth among the groups and chattering excitedly. No one seemed really ready to leave just yet.
And that was the energy of the place as I left. People were still gathering and gossiping, all they needed was to pass the potato salad.
